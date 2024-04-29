This partnership comes after initial research yields promising results and allows for different projects aimed at improving the health and quality of life of the population.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., (NYSE: FDP) one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, and University of Granada (UGR), a prestigious Spanish university established in 1531 and a global hub for cutting-edge research, today announced an extended partnership that will look into how bioactive compounds from residues of different fruits can be used for medical and non-medical applications in the spirit of promoting health and well-being. The partnership comes after more than a year of initial research that looked into the effectiveness of bioactive compounds from certain fruits within Fresh Del Monte's portfolio yielded promising results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429802410/en/

"As one of the world's largest producers of fruits, we see tremendous untapped potential within the produce we grow, including their residues," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to partner with the University of Granada, true experts in scientific research, and believe that this expanded partnership has the potential to realize breakthroughs in several key areas that we hope will ultimately improve many lives."

University of Granada research groups led by Professors Juan Antonio Marchal and Vito Verardo have developed a methodology for the extraction of bioactive compounds from fruit residue, based on emerging technologies, for medical and non-medical applications. The research partnership will research highly prevalent diseases, dermo-cosmetics, and nutraceuticals and foods. Global health organizations list cancer, diabetes, obesity, and arterial hypertension as some of the most highly prevalent diseases. Dermo-cosmetics include products that have both dermatological and therapeutic effects and are intended to have a beneficial effect on skin health, and beauty. Nutraceuticals encompass a wide range of health-boosting substances, including vitamins and minerals, herbs, and antioxidants, all sourced from foods or food components.

"This collaboration with Fresh Del Monte is of great importance for biomedical research, as it will allow us to obtain bioactive compounds from residues of different fruits for the treatment of highly prevalent diseases, as well as nutraceuticals to prevent the appearance of these diseases, which we believe can have a great impact on the health of the population," said University of Granada Professor Juan Antonio Marchal.

"This collaboration with a company like Fresh Del Monte highlights how the concept of circular economy is deeply rooted in the food industry. The enormous interest of Fresh Del Monte in the revalorization of food byproducts is evidence of this sensitivity to the environment and could open new possibilities in the use of food byproducts as new raw material," added University of Granada Professor Vito Verardo.

By joining forces, Fresh Del Monte and UGR's Research Transfer Office (OTRI) aim to enhance ongoing research and development initiatives focused on utilizing fruit residue to create valuable products that promote healthy lifestyles. Together, they seek to minimize the buildup of residual products, champion sustainable practices across diverse industries, and lessen environmental footprints.

The ongoing partnership is scheduled to span 18 months, with key milestones delineated at various stages of the program.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA

The University of Granada (UGR), founded in 1531, is one of the largest and most important universities in Spain. With over 60.000 undergraduate and postgraduate students and 6.000 staff. UGR offers a total of 79 degrees, 188 master's degrees and 28 doctoral programmes through its 127 departments and 22 centers. Consequently, the UGR offers one of the most extensive and diverse ranges of higher education programmes in Spain. The UGR is also a leading institution in research, located in the top 5/10 of Spanish universities by a variety of ranking criteria, such as national R&D projects, fellowships awarded, publications, or international funding. UGR is one of the few Spanish Universities listed in the Shanghai Top 500 ranking (http://sl.ugr.es/0cmF ). The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) places the UGR in 201-300th position in the world and as the 1-2 highest ranked University in Spain, reaffirming its position as an institution at the forefront of national and international research

Renowned for its pioneering research contributions, the UGR plays a pivotal role in advancing knowledge and addressing complex societal challenges. Through strategic partnerships with industry, government agencies, and international institutions, the university actively promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, technology transfer, and innovation-driven solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429802410/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Pou

Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications

communications@freshdelmonte.com