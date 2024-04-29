Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR3E | ISIN: SE0015659941 | Ticker-Symbol: 53C
Frankfurt
25.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLEXIAN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLEXIAN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 17:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Plexian AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Plexian AB (publ) has been declared bankrupt by the Malmö District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Plexian AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   PLEX    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015659941
----------------------------
Order book ID: 220496   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.