ADEC Innovations: ADEC ESG Rejoins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider for Third Consecutive Year

Sustainability leader ADEC ESG recognized as accredited resource for global companies on climate change and science-based targets

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / ADEC ESG Solutions announces today that it has joined CDP's select network of service providers, supporting disclosing organizations on ESG strategy, science-based targets (SBT), and more.





ADEC ESG is accredited as a CDP silver climate change and SBT consultancy partner for North America, as it looks to support companies implementing ambitious sustainability practices.

CDP is the global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system used by over 18,700 companies and 1,200 cities, states, and regions. CDP is backed by 680 investors with assets of $130 trillion and 280+ large purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in buying power.

CDP accredits environmental service providers who can help to support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a water-secure and deforestation-free future. Accredited providers help companies identify gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps, and identify further opportunities for leadership in the corporate environmental action space.

Part of ADEC Innovations' global portfolio of companies, ADEC ESG offers comprehensive support on ESG metrics management, disclosure and reporting, and corporate strategy. The company has been helping organizations improve their CDP performance since 2011, working with clients to develop customized solutions addressing a wide range of sustainability topics, including climate resilience, greenhouse gas emissions management, net-zero goal-setting, and science-based targets.

"The global shift towards sustainable development and sustainable business in every sector is clear," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO, ADEC Innovations. "Organizations are seeking clearly defined, actionable paths to build resiliency and reduce emissions. As an accredited solutions provider, ADEC is positioned to provide them with those pathways and support these businesses as they take the next steps forward on their sustainability journey."

Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP commented, "I am delighted to have ADEC ESG join us as a silver climate change and SBT consultancy partner for North America. Their expertise in sustainability and climate strategy will be of great value to companies in the region responding to CDP."

About ADEC ESG

ADEC ESG advances sustainable practices around the world, helping organizations responsibly grow and operate. ADEC ESG seamlessly delivers fully integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management, and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs and help them reshape risk into positive impact and value. Visit adecesg.com to learn more.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Over 19,000 organizations worldwide disclosed data through CDP in 2022. CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

