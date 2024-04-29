Isortoq, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - International logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is pleased to announce its support of "The Greenland Project" climate expedition. Greenland has been the focus of climate research for many years because, as one of the largest ice regions in the world, the island is sensitive to climate change. With this in mind, an international team of researchers including two scientists, a medical doctor, and a photographer is setting off on foot on a special mission today to measure the thickness of Greenland's ice sheet at key intervals. Transport modes and equipment for this unique and sustainable expedition are supported by Gebrüder Weiss.

"As one of the world's leading logistics service providers, we also see it as our duty to support selected research initiatives such as 'The Greenland Project'. The purpose of the expedition is to gain insights into climate change that will help us make smart decisions for our future," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss.

Specifically, the research team has set out to cross Greenland roughly following the 70th parallel north, which connects the village of Kangerlussuaq on the west coast with the city of Isortoq on the east coast. The density of the ice sheet will be measured at regular intervals to obtain measurements for comparison with earlier ones taken along this route. The project team will cover a total of 600 kilometers (373 miles) on skis, each with a sled in tow.

"As our research essentially focuses on the climate and glacier melt, we feel it is important for it to be as climate-neutral as possible. Conducting an expedition on foot into this fragile ecosystem enables the measurements to be taken in a much more environmentally friendly way than would be possible by helicopter, and with a greater degree of accuracy than would be possible by satellite," emphasizes Niklas Marc Heinecke, photographer, and co-founder of 'The Greenland Project.' "We can rely on dependable equipment in this inhospitable environment thanks to the support of Gebrüder Weiss."

The results of the expedition, which will be analyzed in more detail at the University of Sunshine Coast in Australia, hold global significance. They will be shared with researchers from all over the world, contributing to our collective understanding of climate change. The aim of the month-long expedition is to gain valuable insights into the connections between the temperature fluctuations in Greenland in recent decades and the further effects on the global climate.

Gebrüder Weiss will use its social media channels in the coming months to provide ongoing updates about the project, from impressive pictures from Greenland to exciting research findings. These channels also provide information on all the other innovative mobility projects supported by the logistics company. Most recently, Gebrüder Weiss transported the equipment for the Mars Analog Mission AMADEE-24 of the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) to Armenia.

Traversing the ice sheet: three members of the international team, supported by Gebrüder Weiss, on their month-long expedition across Greenland. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Niklas Marc Heinecke)

Time stands still during the Arctic summer; it is light 24 hours a day. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Niklas Marc Heinecke)

During the expedition, researchers will travel across Greenland from west to east to measure the thickness of the ice sheet. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Niklas Marc Heinecke)

The researchers use sleds as a mobile base for their studies on glacier melt. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Niklas Marc Heinecke)

Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Ohligschläger)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

