Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has shown its latest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery at an auto show in Beijing. The Chinese company says it has an energy density of 205 Wh per kg, almost 8% higher than the current state of the art for such batteries. Chinese battery manufacturer CATL presented its new Shenxing Plus LFP battery at the ongoing Auto China 2024 trade fair in Beijing. CATL said it used special "granular gradation" technology in the manufacturing process for the cathode. It optimized the placement of each cathode particle and enhanced its energy density. On the anode ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...