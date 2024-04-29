The Middle East Solar Industry Association's (MESIA) latest Solar Outlook Report says that despite rapid growth in solar deployment across the Middle East and North Africa, the area's power mix is still dominated by fossil fuels. It says growth will be led by utility-scale solar, but it calls for a balanced approach involving distributed energy projects. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will likely reach 40 GW of solar this year and 180 GW by 2030, according to a new report from MESIA. The association's 2024 Solar Outlook Report, which highlights the opportunities and challenges ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...