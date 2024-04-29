Cordier, a winery in Bordeaux, France, is building solar carports at two of its facilities in southern France. The two PV arrays will be tied to 20 EV charging stations. From pv magazine France French renewable energy company Idex is deploying two solar carports in the parking lots of facilities owned by Bordeaux-based winery Cordier in Languedoc and Gironde, France. The two carports will use a total of 1,118 bifacial solar modules from Chinese manufacturer DMEGC and 20 EV charging stations. One of the two projects is nearing completion in Trilles, Département Hérault. The annual production of ...

