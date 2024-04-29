Waken AI: AI-Twin Celebrities Life-Coach Their Fans in the BE RIGHT BACK to ME App, Empowering a New Era of Sci-Fi Emotional Wellness by Waken.AI

Democratizing emotional wellness with AI, through fully customized and emotionally sensitive companions, available 24/7, for personal growth and therapeutic self-care

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Waken.AI is on the leading edge of emotional wellness AI with its new lifelike companions, featured in the BE RIGHT BACK to ME App (BRB2ME). Following its launch in February 2024, BRB2ME V7 is reimagining the way users experiment with therapy by enabling conversations with authentic simulations of ex-lovers, virtual experts, and celebrities, deeply tailored for individual self-care and emotional growth.

Hassan Uriostegui, the founder of Waken.AI, discusses their latest development: "BRB2ME sets a new standard for empathy and emotional intelligence in artificial intelligence. It enables lifelike conversations with AI companions who can mimic anyone-from an ex-lover to a virtual specialist or your favorite celebrity. These interactions take place in anonymous and private chat sessions, encouraging users to express, explore, and discover themselves. Unlike traditional 30-minute therapy sessions, our AI is always available, non-judgmental, and dedicated to fostering deeper personal connections, making the healing process continuous, natural, and effective."

Fernanda Beltrán, Marketing Director at Waken.AI, emphasizes the app's healthy approach to technology: "BRB2ME companions are designed to promote a balanced lifestyle, encouraging users to integrate real-life activities and hobbies alongside their digital interactions. We actively combat tech addiction by suggesting breaks and promoting engagement with the outside world, underscoring our commitment to healthy, sustainable emotional wellness practices."

"Introducing 'Continue,' a pioneering feature designed to overcome those silent moments that often lead to therapy abandonment," Beltrán argued. This capability allows anyone to adopt a passive role whenever anxiety or physical trembling makes it challenging to continue chatting. "Presented as a simple button in the chat, 'Continue' empowers the BRB2ME users to overcome those uncomfortable silences by asking our AI to answer on their behalf. This not only helps them to learn from positive therapeutic interactions but also provides an entertaining experience straight from the Sci-Fi universe," Beltrán concluded.

Hassan Uriostegui, who co-founded and successfully exited the startup FlyrTV in 2018 after raising $6 million, has since focused on democratizing emotional wellness with this venture. The BRB2ME platform's mission is to mitigate the global mental health crisis by democratizing emotional wellness access worldwide, an effort materialized through a 3-day free trial available in 100+ countries and in 12+ languages, including English, Spanish, French, Hindi and others. Uriostegui affirmed: "Our service has already served thousands of happy customers worldwide, with empathetic, always-on therapy. Starting from a free trial, we ensure anyone can begin their journey toward emotional wellness without financial barriers."

Anyone can install the latest version of BRB2ME available in 12+ languages from the Apple Appstore by visiting: http://brb2.me

