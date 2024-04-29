Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 18:02
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hodge Compressor, LLC: Atlanta Compressor Unveils New Brand Identity

Top air compressor distributor changes name to signal a shift in capabilities and innovation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Atlanta Compressor announces its transformation to Hodge Industrial Technologies. Formerly known as Atlanta Compressor, Nashville Compressor, Charlotte Compressor, Detroit Compressor, Greenville Compressor, and Tampa Compressor, the company is unifying its branches under a new, powerful brand: Hodge Industrial Technologies.

Hodge Industrial Technologies

Hodge Industrial Technologies
Atlanta Compressor is now Hodge Industrial Technologies



This strategic decision marks a significant shift in their mission and vision for the future. While the company has long been recognized as a leader in the compressed air industry, their new aspirations extend beyond conventional boundaries. Hodge Industrial Technologies is committed to driving innovation and advancing industrial technology to new heights.

"Our new brand, Hodge Industrial Technologies, embodies our dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said CEO Morty Hodge. "By consolidating our branches under one unified identity, we are better positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions and unparalleled service to our clients."

With this rebranding, we reaffirm our commitment to providing peace of mind to our customers. Our expanded capabilities will enable us to meet the evolving needs of industries worldwide, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

As Hodge Industrial Technologies, we look forward to forging new partnerships, pioneering groundbreaking technologies, and becoming a trusted leader in the automation sector.

For more information about Hodge Industrial Technologies and our comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.hodgeindustrial.com.

About Hodge Industrial Technologies:

Hodge Industrial Technologies is a leading provider of compressed air solutions and industrial technologies. With a rich history of expertise and innovation, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and performance to our customers worldwide.

Contact:

Beth Ann Hodges
Marketing Manager
info@hodgeindustrial.com

Contact Information

Beth Ann Hodges
Marketing Manager
info@hodgecompressor.com

SOURCE: Hodge Industrial Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.