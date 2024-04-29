The Leading US-Nordic Healthcare Public Equity Investor Conference

DNB Markets ("DNB") and Back Bay Life Science Advisors ("Back Bay"), acting through the DNB//Back Bay Healthcare Partnership are pleased to announce the dates for our highly anticipated 9th annual Nordic-American Healthcare Conference (NAHC).

Hosted by DNB//Back Bay with Nasdaq Nordic, Innovation Norway and Business Sweden, this pre-eminent US-based Nordic healthcare equity investor event will convene in New York City on March 26-27, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, investors and innovators from across the global healthcare sector.

Renowned for their excellence in life science development and commercial leadership, the Nordic markets offer a wealth of cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of global healthcare. Showcasing this dynamism, NAHC 2025 will offer focused tracks and panel discussions supported by DNB Markets' recognized research analysts exploring specific industry developments that also reflect prominent capabilities in the Nordic region. NAHC 2025 will spotlight four key therapeutic and technology areas: rare diseases, metabolic disorders, oncology and med-healthtech. Approximately 30 carefully curated presenting companies, predominantly mid- and large cap public companies along with select pre-public private companies from the Nordics and the United States, will take the stage to share their insights and strategies. Over the course of two days, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these leading Nordic companies together with US companies developing and commercializing adjacent and complementary technologies.

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only through DNB//Back Bay. Qualified investors and senior healthcare executives are encouraged to request a seat for this exclusive event, which will offer unparalleled networking opportunities along with panels and presentations exploring meaningful insights into the latest developments shaping the healthcare sector.

For more information and to request a seat at the Nordic-American Healthcare Conference 2025, please visit www.nordic-americanlifescience.com.

About the DNB//Back Bay Healthcare Partnership

DNB//Back Bay ("The Partnership") provides healthcare companies with strategic and M&A advisory services, licensing and partnering support and execution services, a complete range of corporate and investment banking products and services, and full-scale origination and distribution capabilities in global capital markets. Together, DNB and Back Bay Life Science Advisors hold a unique position bridging the Nordic and US markets, offering support to companies along the full continuum of life science and healthcare.

Learn more here:

www.bblsa.com/dnb-back-bay-partnership

www.dnb.no/en/business/industry-expertise/healthcare/dnb-back-bay

