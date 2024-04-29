Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announced today the filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF the French financial markets regulator) on April 29, 2024.

An electronic copy of this document is available on the company's website (www.adocia.com) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Hard copies are available upon request at the company's headquarters located 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel

the 2023 annual financial report, which includes the 2023 Management Report,

the 2023 Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the reports from the statutory auditors and information on their fees,

the description of the share buy-back program.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

