Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 873608 | ISIN: FR0000054900 | Ticker-Symbol: FSE
Tradegate
29.04.24
19:10 Uhr
8,825 Euro
+0,295
+3,46 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TF1 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF1 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7808,92019:16
8,8258,89519:16
Dow Jones News
29.04.2024 | 18:16
138 Leser
BROADPEAK SA: TF1 Chooses Broadpeak to Power Targeted Advertising for New Video Streaming Service

BROADPEAK SA: TF1 Chooses Broadpeak to Power Targeted Advertising for New Video Streaming Service 
29-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TF1 Chooses Broadpeak to Power Targeted Advertising for New Video Streaming Service 
 
TF1+ is the First Live Addressable TV Service Monetized at the Spot Level 
 
CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - April 29, 2024 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video 
streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that French TV network TF1 is 
powering targeted ad insertion on its TF1+ streaming service with Broadpeak's broadpeak.io Dynamic Ad Insertion 
service. TF1+ represents the first live addressable TV service monetized at the spot level using server-side technology 
(SSAI) from Broadpeak, marking a significant monetization milestone in the video streaming industry. 
 
"We are excited to collaborate with Broadpeak and revolutionize targeted advertising on our TF1+ streaming service," 
said Francois Xavier Pierrel, chief data and ad-tech officer at TF1. "By harnessing the power of Broadpeak's advanced 
SSAI technology, we can deliver personalized advertisements to audiences at scale, boosting our monetization and 
creating a more engaging and immersive streaming experience." 
 
Thanks to collaboration between the TF1 teams, led by Adel Abdel Razik, Senior Product Manager AdTech at TF1, and the 
Broadpeak team, TF1 will be able to use the broadpeak.io Spot2Spot feature, a unique SSAI-based spot level ad 
replacement service for live video streaming, comprehensive ad tracking, and ad impression analytics to ensure optimal 
ad monetization. The Spot2Spot capability is a game changer for publishers who want to better monetize live addressable 
TV and sell digital inventory in a fully controlled way. 
 
TF1 is also simultaneously running the Broadpeak BPK SmartLib® SDK on players to benefit from IAB Open Measurement 
certified ad tracking. Broadpeak's ad tracking functionality ensures compliance with Total Video measurement 
requirements, providing advertisers and agencies with trusted data for effective campaign management. By providing a 
seamless transition between live video and advertisements, Broadpeak's SSAI technology ensures an outstanding streaming 
experience for viewers. 
 
"We are proud to partner with the renowned broadcaster TF1 to drive innovation in the video streaming space," said 
Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our SSAI-based solution empowers TF1 to deliver the most relevant ads to viewers 
within live advertising breaks, unlocking new revenue streams." 
 
While most targeted ad technologies are limited to full ad break replacement, broadpeak.io enables specific spots to be 
replaced within the ad break, improving the value for the targeted audience and reducing costs for video service 
providers. As a hybrid server and client-side solution, broadpeak.io provides publishers with full control of their 
inventory when moving from linear broadcast to digital streaming. The SaaS solution is easy to implement and use, 
providing TF1 with the required agility to support new addressable TV advancements in the future. 
 
More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. 
 
# # # 
About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) 
Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers 
deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of 
movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type 
of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with 
superior quality of experience. 
 
Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching 
capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. 
 
Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) 
 
 
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. 
 
 
Agency Contact:     Company Contact:          Broadpeak 
Moe Lokat        Elodie Levrel            3771 Boulevard des Alliés 
202 Communications   Communications Director       35510 Cesson-Sévigné 
Tel: +44 7973 306039  Tel: +1 347 270 6733        France 
Email: moe@202comms.com Email: elodie.levrel@broadpeak.tv  www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 240425 -BroadpeakTF1PR Vdef 02 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1892095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1892095 29-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892095&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
