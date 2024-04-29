Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 22 to April 26, 2024:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of transactions
Market
22/04/2024
262,205
67.675615
17,744,884.63
XPAR
22/04/2024
110,000
67.676735
7,444,440.85
CEUX
22/04/2024
10,000
67.674784
676,747.84
TQEX
22/04/2024
20,000
67.679677
1,353,593.54
AQEU
23/04/2024
258,712
68.001472
17,592,796.82
XPAR
23/04/2024
115,000
67.996084
7,819,549.66
CEUX
23/04/2024
10,000
68.001274
680,012.74
TQEX
23/04/2024
15,000
68.010446
1,020,156.69
AQEU
24/04/2024
252,657
68.107673
17,207,880.34
XPAR
24/04/2024
115,000
68.094923
7,830,916.15
CEUX
24/04/2024
10,000
68.111638
681,116.38
TQEX
24/04/2024
20,000
68.109105
1,362,182.10
AQEU
25/04/2024
253,051
67.820662
17,162,086.34
XPAR
25/04/2024
115,000
67.826925
7,800,096.38
CEUX
25/04/2024
9,990
67.823531
677,557.07
TQEX
25/04/2024
20,000
67.823773
1,356,475.46
AQEU
26/04/2024
291,989
68.993544
20,145,355.92
XPAR
26/04/2024
70,000
68.551056
4,798,573.92
CEUX
26/04/2024
10,000
68.931350
689,313.50
TQEX
26/04/2024
20,000
68.925623
1,378,512.46
AQEU
Total
1,988,604
68.099153
135,422,248.79
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
