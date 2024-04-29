Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 22 to April 26, 2024:

Transaction

Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 22/04/2024 262,205 67.675615 17,744,884.63 XPAR 22/04/2024 110,000 67.676735 7,444,440.85 CEUX 22/04/2024 10,000 67.674784 676,747.84 TQEX 22/04/2024 20,000 67.679677 1,353,593.54 AQEU 23/04/2024 258,712 68.001472 17,592,796.82 XPAR 23/04/2024 115,000 67.996084 7,819,549.66 CEUX 23/04/2024 10,000 68.001274 680,012.74 TQEX 23/04/2024 15,000 68.010446 1,020,156.69 AQEU 24/04/2024 252,657 68.107673 17,207,880.34 XPAR 24/04/2024 115,000 68.094923 7,830,916.15 CEUX 24/04/2024 10,000 68.111638 681,116.38 TQEX 24/04/2024 20,000 68.109105 1,362,182.10 AQEU 25/04/2024 253,051 67.820662 17,162,086.34 XPAR 25/04/2024 115,000 67.826925 7,800,096.38 CEUX 25/04/2024 9,990 67.823531 677,557.07 TQEX 25/04/2024 20,000 67.823773 1,356,475.46 AQEU 26/04/2024 291,989 68.993544 20,145,355.92 XPAR 26/04/2024 70,000 68.551056 4,798,573.92 CEUX 26/04/2024 10,000 68.931350 689,313.50 TQEX 26/04/2024 20,000 68.925623 1,378,512.46 AQEU Total 1,988,604 68.099153 135,422,248.79

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429236882/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com