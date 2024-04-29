EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Publication of IFRS version of the Annual Report 2023
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 April 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published the IFRS version of the Annual Report 2023 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The IFRS version of the Annual Report 2023 is fully available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0429/2024042902858.pdf
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
