NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes and series names following adjustment in Maersk (150/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (MAERSK) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 101/24. The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is MAESVI and the ISIN code is DK0062954525. The new series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. For further information, please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1217350