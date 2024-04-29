FIGEAC AERO: PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH OBJECTIVES

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces the strengthening of its Executive Committee with three new members, Nicolas Fabre, Michel Petit and Camille Traineau, in connection with the roll-out its new strategic plan, PILOT 28.

FIGEAC AÉRO is underpinning the deployment of its new business plan, PILOT 28, by extending its Executive Committee to include three new members: Nicolas Fabre, Michel Petit and Camille Traineau. The purpose of this evolution is to reinforce the Group's industrial and commercial capabilities alike.

Nicolas Fabre and Michel Petit will focus on the pillars of innovation and business model transformation. They will be tasked with making FIGEAC AÉRO's model more efficient by leading the Group's digital transformation, standardising its production management model and optimising its technical capabilities. They are joining the Executive Committee as Transformation Plan Director and Chief Technical Officer.

Nicolas Fabre, aged 43, is an IT engineer having graduated from N7 (INP ENSEEIHT, a leading engineering school) in Toulouse, France. Nicolas has over 15 years of experience, mostly in IT services company CS GROUP, where he was mainly responsible for rolling out group strategy and for managing various sites as part of a business unit of 650 engineers.

Michel Petit specialises in mechanical engineering in the aerospace industry and has built up more than 30 years of experience within the Group. He worked mainly in the Group's Methods department before being appointed Head of Business Units. Prior to his current appointment, he was Technical Director at the Aulnat site.

Camille Traineau joins the Executive Committee as Director for Services Sales and Strategic Partnerships. His role will consist in structuring the Group's commercial activities in cooperation with the sales team.

Camille is 36 years old and a graduate of Mines Saint-Etienne and of École Centrale Paris (both top engineering schools). He joined FIGEAC AéRO Group in 2013 and has held several sales positions. For instance, he was involved in developing the North American market and was then made responsible for investor relations and M&A, before being given an assignment as CEO of SFAM, the Group's joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

All three report to Thomas Girard, Chief Operating Officer of FIGEAC AÉRO, who made the following statement: "I am delighted to welcome Nicolas, Michel and Camille to the Group's Executive Committee. They will considerably shore up our ability to implement our new strategic plan, whose top priorities are to pursue our commercial development and accelerate deleveraging".

Upcoming events (after trading)

14 May 2024: revenue for Q4 and FY 2023/24

26 June 2024: results for FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO



Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



Simon Derbanne

Head of Investor and Institutional Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com ACTUS finance & communication



Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

