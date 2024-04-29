Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Governance Professionals of Canada is pleased to announce that the call for nominations for the 11th Annual Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) is now OPEN.



The prestigious awards are set to take place at The Carlu in Toronto on November 7, 2024 to celebrate leaders in the field of governance.

This year marks a significant milestone for GPC, as we also celebrate 30 wonderful years in supporting and guiding Canadian governance practitioners. At a time of rapidly evolving change and an amplified emphasis on corporate oversight and responsibility, celebrating exemplary governance practices has never been more important thereby raising the bar for good governance.

The awards recognize the important contribution that organizations, their Boards and Governance Professionals make in terms of best practices, that build and sustain stakeholder value in Canada while the award categories reflect the current governance environment and the challenges faced by organizations in ensuring they remain sustainable and innovative in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada said "We are thrilled to launch the nominations for the 11th Excellence in Governance Awards Canada. These prominent awards shine a spotlight on the torch bearers of governance excellence, demonstrating innovation and commitment to best practices. We encourage individuals and organizations across sectors to nominate themselves or someone they know for the EGAs."

Canadian organizations of all shapes and sizes, industries, and sectors, are invited to take this opportunity to gain recognition for their noteworthy work in governance. With an easier and more streamlined nomination process in our various categories and criteria, it has never been an easier and better time to put forth a nomination.

GPC is seeking nominations in the following award categories:

Engagement

Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)/ Purpose

Board/Director Effectiveness

Strategy / Risk Management

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI)

Organizational Governance

Governance Professional of the Year

Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

The deadline to submit your nominations is May 24th 2024.

The shortlist of nominees will be announced in July of 2024 and the winners will be announced at the annual EGA Dinner Gala and Ceremony, which will be held at the Carlu in Toronto on November 7th, 2024.

Nominees will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges representing various sectors and expertise in governance.

Mark your calendars now.

Click HERE to view details about the awards and categories.

Submit your nominations today and be a part of this prestigious celebration of excellence in governance.

For further information, contact:

Letricia Fullerton, Manager, Administration, Education & Special Projects

Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)

2 St. Clair Avenue West 18th floor | Toronto, ON, M4V 1L5

awards@gpcanada.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207254

SOURCE: Governance Professionals of Canada