DON'T NOD Unveils Latest Trailer for its New IP, Lost Records

Revealing Bloom & Rage as a two-part story,

featuring Swann as the playable character

Paris, April 29, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is pleased to release a brand-new trailer for DON'T NOD Montréal's first game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, at today's IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase. Bloom & Rage is the first installment of the Lost Records IP from the creative minds behind Life is Strange. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was announced at the 2023 Game Awards and is scheduled to be released in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure game set in the fictional town of Velvet Cove in the summer of 1995. Four high school friends - Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat - spend the summer together hanging out, playing music, and becoming best friends... until something changes the trajectory of all of their lives. After 27 years of silence between them, they reunite to confront the dark secrets that made them promise to never speak again.

Watch our Lo-Fi Summer Trailer here: https://youtu.be/tVgZamG22MQ

Main Playable Character Reveal: Introducing Swann

In this new trailer, discover Velvet Cove through the lens of a camcorder belonging to the game's main protagonist, Swann, who is gearing up for her last summer in the fictional Michigan town. In the trailer we get a glimpse into Swann's personality: her introverted nature and her love of capturing slices of reality on her camcorder. We also see some in-game areas that players will explore and characters they will get to meet when the game releases late 2024.

A Story of Friendship and Secrets, Coming in Two Parts

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be released in two distinct parts, a month apart. A natural break in the story means that players will be able to start discussions, share theories, and eagerly anticipate the next part in the story.

Get to Know an Unforgettable Group of Friends

At the start of the summer, Swann gets to know a group of friends - Nora, Autumn, and Kat. She spends the summer forming close bonds with each of them: Nora, rebellious, eccentric and full of energy; Autumn, the thoughtful and charismatic group leader; and Kat: pragmatic, strong-willed and enigmatic. Four very different personalities and perspectives come together on that fateful summer of '95 to uncover secrets that will bind - and break - the group.

Will the girls balance each other out, or clash in weird and wonderful ways?

An Original Soundtrack

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will have a soundtrack made up of original tracks composed for the game and licensed music to tell the story of Swann and friends. As with the song featured in the announcement trailer at The Game Awards 2023 by Nora Kelly, the song featured in the Lo-fi Summer trailer is another original track composed for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The music is written and performed by Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled for release in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

To be among the first to get news on Bloom & Rage, follow the Lost Records social media accounts on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

