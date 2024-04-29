Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AAH | ISIN: FR0011992700 | Ticker-Symbol: AYD
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:04 Uhr
5,960 Euro
-0,500
-7,74 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATEME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATEME SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7006,16020:41
Actusnews Wire
29.04.2024 | 20:23
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATEME: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, April 29, 2024 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) informs that its 2023 Universal registration document was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 29 April 2024 under number D.24-0364.

The 2023 Universal registration document notably contains:

  • the 2023 Annual financial report;
  • the management report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the description of the share repurchase program;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Universal registration document can be viewed on or downloaded from Ateme's website, www.ateme.com, under Investors, Regulated informations section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of this document are also available free of charge from Ateme's head office.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 580 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2023, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €100 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJ1vkZebZpyXypxxZZlsZ2GYbmuWxpaUmJKYxWadacnKmW5hlGdlmcWXZnFmmWto
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85462-pr_ateme_mad-urd-2023_29042024_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.