Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2024 1Q Earnings of $2,028,000

First Quarter Earnings Up 5.9% to $1.80 Per Share
Return on Assets 1.65% And Return on Equity 15.04%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,028,000 or $1.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1,938,000 or $1.70 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9%.
"We are pleased with our 1st Quarter results, and the overall outlook for 2024. We have been blessed with steady loan production, contrary to others in the industry suffering from a lack of demand," stated President Barney Wiley. This a testament to our current customers and shareholders financial strength, and for this, we are thankful.
Although our results have remained solid, we are aware of the economic volatility in this election year. According to President Wiley," We remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and following our core values and prudent underwriting practices."
"We are excited to announce technology upgrades to our website and on-line banking platform in the coming months which will further help our loyal customers. This rollout is a testament to our hardworking and dedicated employees, and our dedication to quality products and services."
Trinity announced its 25th consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend. The dividend was paid this last week to shareholders. The April 2024 of $ .88 per share represents an increase of 8.6% over the April 2023 dividend of $ .81 per share."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|March 31
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2024
|2023
|Change
Interest income
|$
|6,934
|$
|5,264
|31.7
|%
Interest expense
|2,832
|1,572
|80.2
|%
Net Interest Income
|4,102
|3,692
|11.1
|%
Service charges on deposits
|53
|61
|-13.1
|%
Other income
|121
|115
|5.2
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|174
|176
|-1.1
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,223
|1,068
|14.5
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|122
|108
|13.0
|%
Other expense
|620
|433
|43.2
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,965
|1,609
|22.1
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,311
|2,259
|2.3
|%
Gain on sale of Securities
|0
|(1
|)
|N/M
Gain on sale of Assets
|17
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|2,328
|2,258
|3.1
|%
Provision for income taxes
|300
|320
|-6.3
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|2,028
|$
|1,938
|4.6
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.88
|1.78
|5.6
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,079
|1,090
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.80
|1.70
|5.9
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,129
|1,139
|Average for Quarter
|March 31
|BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2024
|2023
|Change
Total loans
|$
|302,296
|$
|272,089
|11.1
|%
Total short term investments
|37,649
|22,733
|65.6
|%
Total investment securities
|143,056
|136,288
|5.0
|%
Earning assets
|483,001
|431,110
|12.0
|%
Total assets
|490,262
|439,725
|11.5
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|127,766
|146,896
|-13.0
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|309,030
|246,298
|25.5
|%
Total deposits
|436,796
|393,194
|11.1
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|53,923
|$
|48,537
|11.1
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Total loans
|$
|302,296
|$
|297,994
|$
|294,238
|$
|283,827
|$
|272,089
Total short term investments
|37,649
|43,172
|22,128
|16,087
|22,733
Total investment securities
|143,056
|132,516
|133,687
|134,403
|136,288
Earning assets
|483,001
|473,682
|450,053
|434,317
|431,110
Total assets
|490,262
|481,952
|458,461
|441,447
|439,725
Noninterest bearing deposits
|127,766
|138,527
|137,385
|140,734
|146,909
Interest bearing deposits
|309,030
|297,030
|271,946
|253,624
|246,285
Total deposits
|436,796
|435,557
|409,331
|394,358
|393,194
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|261
|1,076
|55
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|53,923
|$
|52,263
|$
|51,234
|$
|49,444
|$
|48,537
|Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30
|June 30,
|March 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Interest income
|$
|6,934
|$
|6,818
|$
|6,258
|$
|5,719
|$
|5,264
Interest expense
|2,832
|2,738
|2,370
|1,934
|1,572
Net Interest Income
|4,102
|4,080
|3,888
|3,785
|3,692
Service charges on deposits
|53
|55
|69
|64
|61
Other income
|121
|117
|114
|120
|115
Total Non Interest Income
|174
|172
|183
|184
|176
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,223
|1,314
|1,171
|1,146
|1,068
Occupancy and equipment expense
|122
|109
|118
|116
|108
Other expense
|620
|509
|500
|441
|433
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,965
|1,932
|1,789
|1,703
|1,609
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,311
|2,320
|2,282
|2,266
|2,259
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|(36
|)
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
Gain on sale of Other Assets
|17
|58
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|2,328
|2,342
|2,281
|2,263
|2,258
Provision for income taxes
|300
|207
|313
|290
|320
Net Earnings
|$
|2,028
|$
|2,135
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,938
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.70
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Total loans
|$
|312,372
|$
|297,423
|$
|298,506
|$
|292,591
|$
|270,530
Total short term investments
|$
|38,009
|$
|40,334
|26,168
|18,313
|37,656
Total investment securities
|$
|139,598
|$
|140,403
|127,035
|130,603
|136,407
Total earning assets
|489,979
|478,160
|451,709
|441,507
|444,593
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,225
|)
|(5,224
|)
|(5,222
|)
|(5,344
|)
|(5,344
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,375
|2,387
|2,389
|2,378
|2,337
Other Assets
|8,149
|10,291
|10,137
|10,044
|9,381
Total assets
|495,278
|485,614
|459,013
|448,585
|450,967
Noninterest bearing deposits
|130,876
|130,601
|135,016
|141,613
|151,010
Interest bearing deposits
|310,889
|301,603
|279,319
|259,401
|252,164
Total deposits
|441,765
|432,204
|414,335
|401,014
|403,174
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|2,618
|2,663
|3,164
|2,239
|2,936
Total liabilities
|444,383
|434,867
|417,499
|403,253
|406,110
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|50,894
|53,465
|51,470
|50,427
|48,537
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(3,883
|)
|(2,718
|)
|(9,956
|)
|(5,096
|)
|(3,680
|)
Total Equity
|$
|47,011
|$
|50,747
|$
|41,514
|$
|45,331
|$
|44,857
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
Restructured loans
|$
|598
|$
|658
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|598
|$
|658
|$
|115
|$
|143
|$
|159
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|1
|$
|2
|$
|2
|$
|407
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.19
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|5,224
|$
|5,222
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|(127
|)
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|2
|(122
|)
|0
|0
Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1,020
Balance at end of period
|$
|5,224
|$
|5,224
|$
|5,222
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.67
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.98
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|874
|%
|794
|%
|4541
|%
|3737
|%
|3361
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.37
|%
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|Dec. 31
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.65
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.76
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|16.03
|%
|19.87
|%
|17.69
|%
|17.74
|%
|17.68
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|15.04
|%
|16.34
|%
|15.29
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.97
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|11.00
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.18
|%
|11.20
|%
|11.04
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|2.08
|%
|5.81
|%
|5.76
|%
|5.47
|%
|5.09
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|2.31
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.46
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.63
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.63
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|42.8
|%
|42.4
|%
|41.6
|%
|42.9
|%
|39.4
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|47.17
|$
|46.73
|$
|38.09
|$
|41.59
|$
|41.12
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
|$
|43.57
|$
|49.23
|$
|47.22
|$
|46.26
|$
|44.49
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,079
|1,086
|1,090
|1,090
|1,091
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|37,649
|517
|5.49
|%
|5.49
|%
|$
|22,733
|271
|4.77
|%
|4.77
|%
FRB Stock
|433
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|428
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|2,472
|32
|5.18
|%
|5.18
|%
|444
|7
|6.31
|%
|6.31
|%
Tax Free securities
|140,151
|1,047
|2.99
|%
|3.78
|%
|135,416
|827
|2.44
|%
|3.09
|%
Loans
|302,296
|5,331
|7.05
|%
|7.05
|%
|272,089
|4,153
|6.11
|%
|6.11
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|483,001
|6,933
|5.74
|%
|5.97
|%
|431,110
|5,264
|4.88
|%
|5.09
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,427
|6,233
Other assets
|7,059
|6,729
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,225
|)
|(4,347
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,261
|8,615
Total Assets
|$
|490,262
|$
|439,725
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|204,700
|1,141
|2.23
|%
|2.23
|%
|173,071
|1,067
|2.47
|%
|2.47
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|95,663
|1,678
|7.02
|%
|7.02
|%
|73,213
|505
|2.76
|%
|2.76
|%
Other borrowings
|8,667
|13
|0.60
|%
|0.60
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|309,030
|2,832
|3.67
|%
|3.67
|%
|246,284
|1,572
|2.55
|%
|2.55
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|127,766
|146,909
Other liabilities
|2,856
|1,875
Shareholders' Equity
|50,610
|44,657
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|490,262
|$
|439,725
Net Interest Income and Spread
|173,971
|4,101
|2.08
|%
|2.31
|%
|3,692
|2.33
|%
|2.53
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.40
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.63
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31
|March 31
|2024
|%
|2023
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|171,452
|54.80
|%
|$
|147,968
|54.62
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|96,269
|30.77
|%
|78,122
|28.84
|%
Residential
|15,877
|5.08
|%
|16,574
|6.12
|%
Construction and development
|28,974
|9.26
|%
|27,921
|10.31
|%
Consumer
|272
|0.09
|%
|337
|0.12
|%
Total loans
|312,844
|100.00
|%
|270,922
|100.00
|%
|March 31
|March 31
|2024
|2023
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|54,777
|$
|44,859
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|59,197
|$
|48,539
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|352,550
|$
|302,197
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.54
|%
|16.06
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.79
|%
|17.32
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.17
|%
|11.04
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|28
|25
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|95.00
|$
|88.50
Low
|$
|89.00
|$
|87.75
Close
|$
|94.00
|$
|87.75
