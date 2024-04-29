Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2024 1Q Earnings of $2,028,000

First Quarter Earnings Up 5.9% to $1.80 Per Share

Return on Assets 1.65% And Return on Equity 15.04%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,028,000 or $1.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1,938,000 or $1.70 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9%.

"We are pleased with our 1st Quarter results, and the overall outlook for 2024. We have been blessed with steady loan production, contrary to others in the industry suffering from a lack of demand," stated President Barney Wiley. This a testament to our current customers and shareholders financial strength, and for this, we are thankful.

Although our results have remained solid, we are aware of the economic volatility in this election year. According to President Wiley," We remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and following our core values and prudent underwriting practices."

"We are excited to announce technology upgrades to our website and on-line banking platform in the coming months which will further help our loyal customers. This rollout is a testament to our hardworking and dedicated employees, and our dedication to quality products and services."

Trinity announced its 25th consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend. The dividend was paid this last week to shareholders. The April 2024 of $ .88 per share represents an increase of 8.6% over the April 2023 dividend of $ .81 per share."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change Interest income $ 6,934 $ 5,264 31.7 % Interest expense 2,832 1,572 80.2 % Net Interest Income 4,102 3,692 11.1 %

Service charges on deposits 53 61 -13.1 % Other income 121 115 5.2 % Total Non Interest Income 174 176 -1.1 %

Salaries and benefits expense 1,223 1,068 14.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 122 108 13.0 % Other expense 620 433 43.2 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,965 1,609 22.1 %

Pretax pre-provision income 2,311 2,259 2.3 %

Gain on sale of Securities 0 (1 ) N/M Gain on sale of Assets 17 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M

Earnings before income taxes 2,328 2,258 3.1 % Provision for income taxes 300 320 -6.3 %

Net Earnings $ 2,028 $ 1,938 4.6 %

Basic earnings per share 1.88 1.78 5.6 % Basic weighted average shares 1,079 1,090 outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.80 1.70 5.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,129 1,139





Average for Quarter March 31 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change Total loans $ 302,296 $ 272,089 11.1 % Total short term investments 37,649 22,733 65.6 % Total investment securities 143,056 136,288 5.0 %

Earning assets 483,001 431,110 12.0 %

Total assets 490,262 439,725 11.5 %

Noninterest bearing deposits 127,766 146,896 -13.0 % Interest bearing deposits 309,030 246,298 25.5 %

Total deposits 436,796 393,194 11.1 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M

Shareholders' equity $ 53,923 $ 48,537 11.1 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total loans $ 302,296 $ 297,994 $ 294,238 $ 283,827 $ 272,089 Total short term investments 37,649 43,172 22,128 16,087 22,733 Total investment securities 143,056 132,516 133,687 134,403 136,288

Earning assets 483,001 473,682 450,053 434,317 431,110

Total assets 490,262 481,952 458,461 441,447 439,725

Noninterest bearing deposits 127,766 138,527 137,385 140,734 146,909 Interest bearing deposits 309,030 297,030 271,946 253,624 246,285

Total deposits 436,796 435,557 409,331 394,358 393,194

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 261 1,076 55 0

Shareholders' equity $ 53,923 $ 52,263 $ 51,234 $ 49,444 $ 48,537

Quarter Ended March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30 June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 6,934 $ 6,818 $ 6,258 $ 5,719 $ 5,264 Interest expense 2,832 2,738 2,370 1,934 1,572 Net Interest Income 4,102 4,080 3,888 3,785 3,692

Service charges on deposits 53 55 69 64 61 Other income 121 117 114 120 115 Total Non Interest Income 174 172 183 184 176

Salaries and benefits expense 1,223 1,314 1,171 1,146 1,068 Occupancy and equipment expense 122 109 118 116 108 Other expense 620 509 500 441 433 Total Non Interest Expense 1,965 1,932 1,789 1,703 1,609

Pretax pre-provision income 2,311 2,320 2,282 2,266 2,259

Gain on sale of securities 0 (36 ) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Gain on sale of Other Assets 17 58 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0

Earnings before income taxes 2,328 2,342 2,281 2,263 2,258 Provision for income taxes 300 207 313 290 320

Net Earnings $ 2,028 $ 2,135 $ 1,968 $ 1,973 $ 1,938

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.88 $ 1.73 $ 1.73 $ 1.70

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total loans $ 312,372 $ 297,423 $ 298,506 $ 292,591 $ 270,530 Total short term investments $ 38,009 $ 40,334 26,168 18,313 37,656 Total investment securities $ 139,598 $ 140,403 127,035 130,603 136,407

Total earning assets 489,979 478,160 451,709 441,507 444,593

Allowance for loan losses (5,225 ) (5,224 ) (5,222 ) (5,344 ) (5,344 ) Premises and equipment 2,375 2,387 2,389 2,378 2,337 Other Assets 8,149 10,291 10,137 10,044 9,381

Total assets 495,278 485,614 459,013 448,585 450,967

Noninterest bearing deposits 130,876 130,601 135,016 141,613 151,010 Interest bearing deposits 310,889 301,603 279,319 259,401 252,164

Total deposits 441,765 432,204 414,335 401,014 403,174

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,618 2,663 3,164 2,239 2,936

Total liabilities 444,383 434,867 417,499 403,253 406,110

Shareholders' Equity Actual 50,894 53,465 51,470 50,427 48,537 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (3,883 ) (2,718 ) (9,956 ) (5,096 ) (3,680 ) Total Equity $ 47,011 $ 50,747 $ 41,514 $ 45,331 $ 44,857



Quarter Ending March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 115 $ 143 $ 159 Restructured loans $ 598 $ 658 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 598 $ 658 $ 115 $ 143 $ 159

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 $ 407

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,224 $ 5,222 $ 5,344 $ 5,344 $ 4,324 Loans charged off 0 0 (127 ) 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 2 5 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 2 (122 ) 0 0 Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment) 0 0 0 0 1,020 Balance at end of period $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 $ 5,344 $ 5,344 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.98 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 874 % 794 % 4541 % 3737 % 3361 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.37 %

Quarter Ending March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.65 % 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.79 % 1.76 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.03 % 19.87 % 17.69 % 17.74 % 17.68 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.04 % 16.34 % 15.29 % 15.96 % 15.97 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.00 % 10.84 % 11.18 % 11.20 % 11.04 %

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 2.08 % 5.81 % 5.76 % 5.47 % 5.09 %

Effective Cost of Funds 2.31 % 2.16 % 2.11 % 1.78 % 1.46 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.69 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 42.8 % 42.4 % 41.6 % 42.9 % 39.4 %

End of period book value per common share $ 47.17 $ 46.73 $ 38.09 $ 41.59 $ 41.12

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 43.57 $ 49.23 $ 47.22 $ 46.26 $ 44.49 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,079 1,086 1,090 1,090 1,091

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 37,649 517 5.49 % 5.49 % $ 22,733 271 4.77 % 4.77 % FRB Stock 433 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 428 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 2,472 32 5.18 % 5.18 % 444 7 6.31 % 6.31 % Tax Free securities 140,151 1,047 2.99 % 3.78 % 135,416 827 2.44 % 3.09 % Loans 302,296 5,331 7.05 % 7.05 % 272,089 4,153 6.11 % 6.11 %

Total Interest Earning Assets 483,001 6,933 5.74 % 5.97 % 431,110 5,264 4.88 % 5.09 %

Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,427 6,233 Other assets 7,059 6,729 Allowance for loan losses (5,225 ) (4,347 )

Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,261 8,615 Total Assets $ 490,262 $ 439,725

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 204,700 1,141 2.23 % 2.23 % 173,071 1,067 2.47 % 2.47 % Certificates and other time deposits 95,663 1,678 7.02 % 7.02 % 73,213 505 2.76 % 2.76 % Other borrowings 8,667 13 0.60 % 0.60 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 309,030 2,832 3.67 % 3.67 % 246,284 1,572 2.55 % 2.55 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 127,766 146,909 Other liabilities 2,856 1,875 Shareholders' Equity 50,610 44,657

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 490,262 $ 439,725 Net Interest Income and Spread 173,971 4,101 2.08 % 2.31 % 3,692 2.33 % 2.53 %

Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.43 % 3.63 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 March 31 2024 % 2023 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 171,452 54.80 % $ 147,968 54.62 % Real estate: Commercial 96,269 30.77 % 78,122 28.84 % Residential 15,877 5.08 % 16,574 6.12 % Construction and development 28,974 9.26 % 27,921 10.31 % Consumer 272 0.09 % 337 0.12 %

Total loans 312,844 100.00 % 270,922 100.00 %







March 31 March 31 2024 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 54,777 $ 44,859 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 59,197 $ 48,539 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 352,550 $ 302,197 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.54 % 16.06 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.79 % 17.32 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.17 % 11.04 %

OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 28 25

Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 95.00 $ 88.50 Low $ 89.00 $ 87.75 Close $ 94.00 $ 87.75

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

