Emergency Care Partners and Illinois Emergency Medicine Specialists Expand Services to OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Centers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP) and Illinois-based partner physician group Illinois Emergency Medicine Specialists (IEMS) announce an expansion to provide emergency medicine services at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, beginning April 20, 2024.

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center are part of the OSF HealthCare family, an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

The two OSF hospital emergency departments selected IEMS because of its large footprint and excellent reputation in the greater Chicagoland area for 35 years. IEMS emergency providers are known for their dedication to their local communities and for providing the highest quality of care through physician partnership and facility alignment.

"We are proud to add OSF Heart of Mary and Sacred Heart to the IEMS family. We welcome the opportunity to support their mission and look forward to helping them continue to provide the highest quality emergency medical care in their communities."

- Ted Patras, MD, President, IEMS

About Illinois Emergency Medicine Specialists (IEMS)

Founded in 1989, Illinois Emergency Medicine Specialists (IEMS) is an emergency medicine group with a unique partnership and ownership model that attracts emergency medicine professionals who seek a culture of accountability and innovation. IEMS works collaboratively with its hospitals' medical and nursing leadership to continually provide exceptional patient care. Working with hospital leadership, the group establishes shared goals and aligns physician incentives to reward successful patient outcomes.

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois. ECP currently sees more than 1.4M patient visits annually and is supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model relative to other platforms in the emergency medicine space, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership model, with over 60% of physicians being shareholders today, and the ability of local groups to maintain their branding and clinical autonomy while still benefitting from ECP's significant back-office infrastructure.

About OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center & Sacred Heart Medical Center

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals - 10 acute care, five critical access, and 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where, and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.

