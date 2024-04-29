Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 21:02
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

illumiPure Inc. Achieves IEC 62471 Exempt Certification, Setting New Standard in Lighting Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / illumiPure, Inc., a leader in innovative LED solutions, is proud to announce that its patented CleanWhite® 405 nm and 405/470 nm white light LEDs have been certified as Grade 0 / Exempt Risk Status per the Standards of the IEC 62741 Certification, confirming that CleanWhite poses zero risk to users, a significant achievement that sets a new standard in the lighting industry, establishing illumiPure as a front-runner in photobiological safety and technological advancement.

CleanWhite LED Chips

CleanWhite LED Chips
An image of CleanWhite LED Chips



The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62471 standard is designed to evaluate and certify the safety of lamps and lamp systems, focusing on photobiological effects on the skin and eyes. The Exempt classification confirms that CleanWhite LED products pose no photobiological hazard, offering superior safety compared to traditional LED lighting technology.

"Our commitment at illumiPure has always been to develop products that not only push the boundaries of technology but also ensure the utmost safety for users," said John Higgins, CEO of illumiPure. "This certification is a testament to our rigorous research and development process and our dedication to providing safe, effective, and innovative LED solutions."

Unlike standard LEDs used for lighting, which do not meet these stringent safety criteria due to the over propagation of harmful blue light spectrums around the 450 nm wavelength, illumiPure's CleanWhite LED boosts the safe 405 and 470 nm spectrums and reduces the harmful 450 nm spectrum. CleanWhite lighting fixtures have demonstrated through rigorous testing that they are safe for continuous human exposure, making them ideal for various applications, including healthcare, education, and commercial buildings.

The IEC 62741 Exempt certification allows architects, facility managers, and lighting designers to implement illumiPure's CleanWhite LEDs confidently, knowing they are choosing some of the safest and most advanced lighting solutions available today.

"Our innovative approach to LED technology enhances the environmental quality and energy efficiency of the spaces we illuminate and ensures that these environments are safe for everyone to enjoy," added John Higgins.

About illumiPure:

illumiPure Inc. is a pioneering LED technology company dedicated to improving human health and operational efficiency through innovative and safe solutions. illumiPure leads the market in creating environments that care for their occupants by specializing in technologies that improve indoor environments while remaining sustainable and energy efficient. For more information about illumiPure and its solutions, visit illumiPure.com

Contact Information

Chris Romani
Director
chrisr@illumipure.com
12816383534

SOURCE: illumiPure Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.