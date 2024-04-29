illumiPure Inc. Achieves IEC 62471 Exempt Certification, Setting New Standard in Lighting Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / illumiPure, Inc., a leader in innovative LED solutions, is proud to announce that its patented CleanWhite® 405 nm and 405/470 nm white light LEDs have been certified as Grade 0 / Exempt Risk Status per the Standards of the IEC 62741 Certification, confirming that CleanWhite poses zero risk to users, a significant achievement that sets a new standard in the lighting industry, establishing illumiPure as a front-runner in photobiological safety and technological advancement.





CleanWhite LED Chips

An image of CleanWhite LED Chips





The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62471 standard is designed to evaluate and certify the safety of lamps and lamp systems, focusing on photobiological effects on the skin and eyes. The Exempt classification confirms that CleanWhite LED products pose no photobiological hazard, offering superior safety compared to traditional LED lighting technology.

"Our commitment at illumiPure has always been to develop products that not only push the boundaries of technology but also ensure the utmost safety for users," said John Higgins, CEO of illumiPure. "This certification is a testament to our rigorous research and development process and our dedication to providing safe, effective, and innovative LED solutions."

Unlike standard LEDs used for lighting, which do not meet these stringent safety criteria due to the over propagation of harmful blue light spectrums around the 450 nm wavelength, illumiPure's CleanWhite LED boosts the safe 405 and 470 nm spectrums and reduces the harmful 450 nm spectrum. CleanWhite lighting fixtures have demonstrated through rigorous testing that they are safe for continuous human exposure, making them ideal for various applications, including healthcare, education, and commercial buildings.

The IEC 62741 Exempt certification allows architects, facility managers, and lighting designers to implement illumiPure's CleanWhite LEDs confidently, knowing they are choosing some of the safest and most advanced lighting solutions available today.

"Our innovative approach to LED technology enhances the environmental quality and energy efficiency of the spaces we illuminate and ensures that these environments are safe for everyone to enjoy," added John Higgins.

About illumiPure:

illumiPure Inc. is a pioneering LED technology company dedicated to improving human health and operational efficiency through innovative and safe solutions. illumiPure leads the market in creating environments that care for their occupants by specializing in technologies that improve indoor environments while remaining sustainable and energy efficient. For more information about illumiPure and its solutions, visit illumiPure.com

