Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 avril/April 2024) - Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (EBR) has announced a name and symbol change to Apex Critical Metals Corp. (APXC).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 1, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 30, 2024 Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (EBR) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Apex Critical Metals Corp. (APXC).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1 mai 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 avril 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 1 mai/May 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : EBR New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : APXC New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 03753D 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 03753D 10 4 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 269421202/CA2694212028

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)