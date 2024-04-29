Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
Tradegate
29.04.24
21:49 Uhr
20,600 Euro
+0,665
+3,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,25020,70022:02
20,34020,62022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2024 | 21:46
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Receives 65 mEUR Contract to Supply Smallpox Vaccines for EU Strategic Reserve

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 29, 2024 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the award of a contract valued at EUR 65 million to supply its MVA-BN® smallpox vaccine to the strategic reserve within the European Union (EU) in 2025. This third, and larger order follows two previous orders, received in 2023 and delivered in 2024, for smallpox vaccines to rescEU stockpiles across Europe and will help to expand the EU's capability to respond to future biological threats and emergencies by enabling rapid deployment of medical countermeasures to its member states.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: "Public health crises in recent years have demonstrated the need for building a robust infrastructure across EU nations for deploying vaccines in emergencies. We applaud the rescEU initiative, which aims to reinforce the EU's ability to respond to future health crises and through incremental orders for our smallpox vaccine will further strengthen the biological preparedness across the region. We are pleased to expand this collaboration, as we further increase our commitments to supplying smallpox vaccines to a growing customer base, while also adding to our base of secured contracts for 2025."

About the smallpox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed under the brand names JYNNEOS®, IMVANEX® and IMVAMUNE®) is a non-replicating smallpox and mpox vaccine. The vaccine is approved by the FDA, EC, Health Canada, MHRA and Swissmedic and has also obtained emergency use authorization in other territories for use during the mpox outbreak. The vaccine was originally developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines.

About rescEU
RescEU is part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, established by the European Commission as a safety net to protect citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks. It includes, among others, reserves of medical countermeasures which can be deployed in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclearhttps://health.ec.europa.eu/health-emergency-preparedness-and-response-hera_en

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 10 / 2024

Attachment

  • 2024-10-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fc55938-1168-4bf4-b794-61218f96f4ac)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.