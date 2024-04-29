KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("the Partnership") plans to release its financial results for the 1st Quarter of 2024 before opening of the market on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:30 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the 1st Quarter of 2024. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By accessing the webcast, which will be available through the Partnership's website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

By dialing 1-833-470-1428 from the US, dialing 1-833-950-0062 from Canada or +1-404-975-4839 if outside North America please join the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call using access code 871209.

Our 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and remain available until May 30, 2024. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing +1-866-813-9403 or +1-929-458-6194 and entering the replay access code 965802.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

Derek Lowe

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

Tel: +44 1224 618 420