Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier one partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, wishes to update the market on the postponement of the release of its Universal Registration document following on from the 29th March market update.

As a reminder, Latecoere's financial highlights from 2023 as published on 29th March show strong growth in 2023 despite challenging supply chain inflationary pressures:

Strong 2023 revenue growth of +32% to €615 million as the business continues to ramp-up production to support customer demand

Recurring EBITDA loss of (€31.5) million, reflecting continuing inflationary pressures and a challenging global supply chain

Good performance from all businesses acquired over the past 24 months with integration efforts progressing well

Successful reconfiguration of the capital structure with €124 million rights issue and €183 million debt cancellation

However as a definitive view on potential non-cash intangible assets impairment has not yet been reached, the annual results are not yet approved by the Board of Directors.

Consequently, Latecoere has decided to postpone the release of its Universal Registration Document.

Latecoere will update the market in due course.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (61% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (39% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

