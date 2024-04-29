SunCHECK Version 5.0 addresses clinical workflow challenges with new treatment plan assessment capabilities, enhanced TPS/OIS integration, expanded QA device control, and worklist-based UI.

Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, today announced the upcoming version 5.0 release of its SunCHECK software for comprehensive Quality Management in radiation therapy. The SunCHECK software is used globally by radiation therapy departments to manage delivery system oversight and patient-specific treatment quality --- all in one platform. SunCHECK Version 5.0 introduces a broad range of features and user-driven enhancements that optimize workflows and prioritize patient safety.

The Connected Workspace for Higher Quality

Toward a vision of a truly connected ecosystem for quality assurance in radiation therapy, key enhancements in SunCHECK v5.0 include:

Better, earlier understanding of treatment plan quality and departmental standards from new plan feasibility evaluation and plan complexity metric features

Stronger continuity of clinical goals and data management when moving from linac treatment planning system (TPS)/oncology information system (OIS) into the SunCHECK software

Automation of time-intensive machine quality measurements with expanded device integration with the PC Electrometer device and 1D SCANNER water tank

At-a-glance worklists and intuitive patient and machine workflows reflected in the refreshed user interface

"In each new release of SunCHECK, we are connecting and accelerating clinical workflows, while expanding compatibility so clinicians can work effectively regardless of their department structure or equipment. By delivering efficiency gains and easing access to critical insights on treatment quality, we can help clinicians better focus on advancing care," said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy President.

Demonstrations of the latest software will be available in the Sun Nuclear booth (#930) at the ESTRO Annual Meeting, May 3-7, in Glasgow, Scotland. Sun Nuclear will host a lunch symposium, with a welcome from Tom Logan, Mirion CEO, on Sunday, May 5.

"I'm pleased to join my Sun Nuclear colleagues at ESTRO as we debut this landmark evolution of the SunCHECK software. This upcoming release is a significant leap forward, offering high impact functionality to support healthcare providers in delivering optimal care to patients," said Tom Logan, CEO of Mirion.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion. We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

Sun Nuclear, SunCHECK, 1D SCANNER, and PC Electrometer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

