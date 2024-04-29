Anzeige
Schwazze Sets First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for May 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

DENVER, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The Schwazze management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ir@schwazze.com.

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in: (888) 664-6383
International dial-in: (416) 764-8650
Conference ID: 84167910
Webcast: SHWZ Q1 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com.

Toll-free replay number: (888) 390-0541
International replay number: (416) 764-8677
Replay ID: 167910

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit http://www.schwazze.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ir@schwazze.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schwazze-sets-first-quarter-2024-conference-call-for-may-15-2024-at-500-pm-et-302130423.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
