Nextech3D.ai Reports Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Audited Financial Results

2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%

2023 Annual revenue of $5 million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers reports its Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results the year ended December 31, 2023.

Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer today after the close where Nextech3D.ai will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary:

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%

2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022

70,000 3D models created to date

2024 Outlook

New demand for 3D models expected to gain momentum throughout the year driven by large enterprise customers

2023-Cost cutting measures and pivot to India to reduce the company's burn in 2024 by as much as 75%

Q1 2024 Gross Profit margins estimated to be 50-55%

Q2 2024 Gross margin estimated to be 80%

Q2 Improved margins puts India 3D modeling business as a stand alone business unit projected to go cash flow positive

New 3D photography and AI driven product launches expected to drive additional revenue and growth in 2024

Multiple patents already issued in 2024 with additional patent issuances expected

Company is Launching Several Enhanced AI 3D Productivity Tools in Q2, Q3 2024

NexTech3D.AI Corporation

Statement of Financial Position

December 31, 2023

31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 ASSETS Current Cash & cash equivalents 907,847 3,777,117 Receivables 357,398 744,331 Contract asset 51,320 589,015 Finance lease receivable on sublease CP 199,933 - Prepaid expenses 294,471 310,906 Inventory - 45,289 Non current assets held for sale - 501,188 Total current assets 1,810,969 5,967,846

Equipment 325,633 278,463 Deferred consideration 206,850 - Right of use asset - 829,278 Finance lease receivable on sublease 642,983 - Intangible assets - 3,313,741 Goodwill - 6,746,378 Total assets 2,986,435 17,135,706

LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,531,460 2,641,918 Deferred revenue 342,192 437,746 Lease liability 143,722 222,250 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 92,532 Total current liabilities 4,017,374 3,394,446

Lease liability - non current 469,624 582,586 Deferred tax liabilities - 29,974 Total liabilities 4,486,998 4,007,006

Shareholders' Equity Share capital 91,909,495 83,271,707 Reserves 14,166,972 12,754,706 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 678,143 827,101 Shareholder's equity attributable to Nextech shareholders (112,211,223 ) (85,898,862 ) Total common shareholders' equity (5,456,613 ) 10,954,652 Non controlling interest 3,956,050 2,174,048 Total equity (1,500,563 ) 13,128,700 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,986,435 17,135,706

NexTech3D.AI Corporation

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

December 31, 2023

YTD 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 $ $ Revenue 5,033,202 3,224,791 Cost of sales (3,586,162 ) (1,593,076 ) Gross profit 1,447,040 1,631,715

Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,546,502 5,013,367 General and administrative 9,362,610 13,377,575 Research and development 3,249,799 3,892,208 Stock based compensation 1,775,695 1,715,690 Amortization 2,105,689 2,655,652 Right of use amortization 55,728 76,905 Depreciation 87,824 122,930 Operating profit (loss) (19,736,807 ) (25,222,612 )

Other income (expense): Gain on sublease recognition 120,626 - Loss on asset disposal (85,679 ) - Gain on liability - 381,019 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill (7,575,263 ) (476,113 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (14,393 ) 1,345,593 Profit (Loss) before income taxes (27,291,516 ) (23,972,113 )

Current income tax expense - (34,937 ) Deferred income tax recovery 29,974 672,148 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (27,261,542 ) (23,334,902 )

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (452,814 ) (4,043,424 ) Net loss (27,714,356 ) (27,378,326 )

Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations (148,958 ) (432,845 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (27,863,314 ) (27,811,171 )

Net loss from C/O attributed to: Parent (25,109,547 ) (22,896,701 ) Non controlling interest - PL (2,151,995 ) (438,201 )

Net loss from D/O attributed to: Parent (452,814 ) (4,043,424 ) Non controlling interest - PL - -

Comprehensive loss attributed to: Parent (25,711,319 ) (27,372,970 ) Non controlling interest (2,151,995 ) (438,201 )



Loss per share from C/O - basic and diluted (0.22 ) (0.24 )



Loss per share from D/O - basic and diluted (0.00 ) (0.04 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 114,085,494 100,201,691

NexTech3D.AI Corporation

Statement of Cash Flow

December 31, 2023

YTD 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Operating activities: Net loss (27,714,356 ) (27,378,326 ) Adjustment for: Interest income from sublease (39,903 ) - Interest expense from lease 30,217 28,668 Stock based compensation 1,775,695 1,715,690 Amortization of intangible assets 2,105,689 2,655,652 Amortization of ROU 55,728 261,101 Depreciation of property and equipment 87,824 143,567 Gain on sublease recognition (120,626 ) - Loss on asset disposal 85,679 - Gain on short-term investment - (381,019 ) Impairment of intangible assets & goodwill 7,759,360 3,178,426 Expenses paid by shares 648,891 1,917,837 Loss on PET disposal 173,534 - Income tax expense (recovery) - - Changes in non-cash working capital balances Receivables 386,933 269,873 Contract asset 537,695 (202,813 ) Prepaid expenses 16,435 408,743 Inventory 45,289 2,954,342 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 917,814 (24,574 ) Deferred revenue (95,554 ) (171,255 ) Deferred tax liability - (673,290 ) Total operating cash flow (13,343,656 ) (15,297,378 )

Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (227,250 ) (101,784 ) Payments received from sublease 66,554 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations (160,696 ) (101,784 )

Cashflows from financing activities NTAR - Net proceeds from private placements 5,726,654 8,890,349 NTAR - Proceeds from Employee Pay Program 2,269,704 2,496,628 Proceeds from securities issuances to NCI 2,813,107 1,657,354 Repayment of loan - (90,896 ) Payments of lease liability (203,762 ) (388,804 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations 10,605,703 12,564,631

Effects of foreign exchange on cash 29,379 (616,272 ) Change in cash during the period (2,898,649 ) (2,834,531 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,777,117 7,237,296 Cash, end of period, continuing operations 907,847 3,786,493

Cash, end of period, continuing operations 907,847 3,777,117 Cash, end of period, discontinuing operations - 9,376

Taxes paid - 27,005 Interest paid 30,217 30,910 Cash interest received 121,122 108,390

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results

Call Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details:



North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2024

North America Toll: (646) 960-0187

International Toll: +1(646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810085104

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's investor relations website.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on accesswire.com