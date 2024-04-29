Dunlop Sports Americas: Team Srixon Tallies Two Wins on LPGA and PGA Tours

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Srixon's Hannah Green and Shane Lowry both captured victories on Sunday, with Green securing her second consecutive LPGA Tour victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship, and Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In a blistering back-nine performance at the challenging Wilshire Country Club, Green carded three birdies and an eagle to finish the tournament at 12-under-par, three strokes clear of the field. Green earned her fifth LPGA Tour victory and second of the 2024 season.

Green's history at Wilshire Country Club is one filled with great results. In her previous four appearances at the Los Angeles course, she's tied for third, finished second, and now has two consecutive wins. Green's consistency this season has been on full display, particularly off the tee. At Wilshire, she hit 50 of 56 fairways, including 13 of 14 in the final round with her Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II Driver.

On the PGA Tour, Lowry's group finished at 25-under-par to mark his third PGA Tour victory and first of the 2024 season.

Lowry had strong momentum coming into this week, with two top 10s and five top 25 finishes in nine PGA Tour starts. Exceptional Wedge play with his Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore and RTX Full-Face Wedges enabled Lowry to consistently position his partner for several key scoring opportunities. He ranks first on the PGA Tour in approach accuracy from 125-150 yards.

Lowry's also improved off the tee with his Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver, sitting first in driving accuracy percentage at 81.55%.

Here is a full look at Hannah Green and Shane Lowry's Srixon and Cleveland Golf gear they had in the bag on Sunday:

Hannah Green

Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II 10.5° Driver

Srixon ZX Mk II 3 Wood

Srixon ZX5 Mk II 4i

Srixon ZX7 Mk II 5i-PW

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore 50° MID, 56° MID, 60° LOW

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver 8.5°

Srixon ZXU Mk II 3i

Srixon ZX5 Mk II 4i, 5i

Srixon ZX7 Mk II 6-PW

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore 50° MID, 54° MID

Cleveland Golf RTX Full-Face 2 58°

Srixon Z-STAR XV golf ball

