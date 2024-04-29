RENAGADE THERAPEUTICS CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO GANNA BIO AND GLYCAN BIOLOGY

GanNA founders include Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Richard D. Cummings, Ph.D., Ryan A. Flynn, M.D., Ph.D., and Namita Bisaria, Ph.D., M.B.A.

Additional investment strengthens ReNAgade's delivery platform with unique conjugation platform based on novel glycobiology

ReNAgade Therapeutics, a company unlocking the limitless potential for RNA medicines, today announced its ongoing commitment to unlock the potential of glycobiology through support for ongoing research at GanNA Bio, and an integration of the key founders of GanNA Bio into the ReNAgade ecosystem.

GanNA Bio was formed in 2021 and invested in by ReNAgade to harness novel glycobiology to enable extra-hepatic RNA delivery based on pioneering research licensed from Stanford University, Boston Children's Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which was developed in the labs of Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Professor of Chemistry in the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences; Ryan A. Flynn, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Boston Children's Hospital; and Richard D. Cummings, Ph.D., S. Daniel Abraham Professor of Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and led by Namita Bisaria, Ph.D., M.B.A., a serial entrepreneur in the RNA therapeutics field. Its platform, based on new advances in glycobiology and synthesis, uses cell-specific glycans to develop next-generation conjugates and to unlock the delivery of short and long stranded RNA medicines.

"ReNAgade will continue to benefit tremendously from GanNA's promising work in developing extra-hepatic delivery technology that helps expand the breadth and potential of our own RNA medicines," said Brian Goodman, Co-founder of ReNAgade. "Delivery is foundational to ReNAgade's mission to overcome the current limitations of RNA medicines. We believe the technology developed within GanNA will help further solidify ReNAgade's leadership position as we continue advancing our unique, integrated therapeutic platform." GanNA founders Bertozzi and Cummings will now serve as advisors to ReNAgade.

"The progress in glycoRNA science from our seminal publication in the journal Cell is moving fast, and integration with ReNAgade's pipeline will strengthen our position to develop a broad portfolio of cell specific delivery systems, leveraging the latest developments in glycobiology in order to expand the array of addressable diseases of RNA medicines," said Ryan Flynn.

Dr. Bertozzi added, "The combination of GanNA's innovative glycobiology-based targeting strategy with ReNAgade's experience in the development of RNA medicines will be a powerful combination for the benefit of patients." Dr. Cummings noted that "Glycobiology-based RNA medicines represent a new frontier, and it is rewarding to see the possibilities of ReNAgade developing these for clinical use."

About ReNAgade Therapeutics

ReNAgade exists to unlock the potential for RNA medicines to treat disease anywhere in the body. We combine our novel RNA delivery platforms with a comprehensive RNA platform allowing for an all-RNA system for coding, editing, and gene insertion to develop new medicines.

To accelerate the future of medicine, we bring together a team with deep RNA and delivery expertise to develop paradigm-shifting RNA medicines.

ReNAgade Therapeutics-RNA Without Limits

For more information about the company, its technologies, and its leadership, visit www.renagadetx.com

About GanNA Bio

GanNA was created by Drs. Flynn and Bisaria, and invested by ReNAgade in 2021 following a sponsored research agreement in the lab of Dr. Flynn. The mission is to explore the potential of novel glycobiology therapies following the pioneering work at Stanford University by Drs. Flynn and Bertozzi on glycoRNA. The GanNA Bio Scientific Advisory Board included Drs. Bertozzi, Cummings, Flynn, and ReNAgade CSO, Pete Smith.

University Conflict of Interest Disclosure

Drs. Bertozzi, Cummings and Flynn consult for ReNAgade Therapeutics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426251202/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Emily Brabbit, Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

renagade@argotpartners.com



Media Relations Contact:

Sarah Sutton, Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

renagade@argotpartners.com