Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced that the company has been granted extension until 31 May 2024 to publish its 2023 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

Paragraph I. of the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation AG which was received on 25 April 2024 states the following:

The exemption request of COSMO (Issuer) dated 23 April 2024 regarding an extension of the deadline to publish its 2023 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 May 2024 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2023 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Friday, 31 May 2024, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.





COSMO is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2023 annual report and to file such report with SIX ExchangeRegulation AG;

the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balancesheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2023.

The reason for the delay in publishing the 2023 annual report is that Cosmo is still in the process of finalising the accounting treatment with its auditors of certain items for which it was not possible to conclude the appropriate treatment by the end of April. As described in our press release of 20 March 2024, the only items under discussion relate to the reassessment of a contingent liability associated with the acquisition of a 40% non-controlling interest of Linkverse S.r.l. and the accounting treatment of a new issue and cancelation of stock options. The accounting impact of the aforementioned items on our 2023 financial results, which are not included in the preliminary unaudited figures below, could be up to € 9.0m and € 3.5m respectively. In respect of the first € 9m, any impact on our 2023 preliminary unaudited operating profit would translate into a corresponding increase to our 2024 guidance. For example, a € 9.0m negative impact to our preliminary unaudited 2023 operating profit would result in a corresponding increase to our 2024 operating profit guidance from a range of € 155 million - € 165 million to a range of € 164 - € 174 million.

Key preliminary unaudited figures:

EUR'¯/000 2023 2022 Income statement



Revenues 96,723 102,089 Cost of sales (39,340) (40,488) Gross profit 57,383 61,601 Other income 1,453 1,896 R&D costs (18,811) (15,525) SG&A costs (27,799) (19,915) Net operating expenses (45,157) (33,544) Operating profit 12,226 28,057 Net financial expenses (4,615) (3,584) Profit before taxes 7,611 24,473 Profit after taxes for the period 1,347 17,505



Statement of financial position



Non-current assets 451,754 453,495 Cash and cash equivalents 50,275 185,825 Other current assets 51,951 120,272 Liabilities 120,346 295,804 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 426,758 456,927 Non-controlling interests 6,876 6,861 Equity ratio (%) 78.3% 61.1%

Shares



Weighted average number of shares 16,105,126 16,425,395 Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.071 1.049

