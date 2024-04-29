DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Malignant Ascites Market to Observe Growth at a CAGR of 1.2% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The malignant ascites pipeline possesses only two drugs in mid-stage developments to be approved in the near future. The major key players include Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Wuhan YZY Biopharma which hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in the malignant ascites market size.

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Malignant Ascites Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, malignant ascites emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Malignant Ascites Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for malignant ascites reached USD 1.9 billion in 2020 across the 7MM, which is anticipated to rise to USD 2.3 billion by 2034.

in 2020 across the 7MM, which is anticipated to rise to by 2034. In 2020, the total incident cases of malignant ascites-associated cancers were ~1.6 million in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. Leading malignant ascites companies such as LINDIS BIOTECH, WUHAN YZY BIOPHARMA CO., LTD., CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, BINHUI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL, PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC. , and others are developing novel malignant ascites drugs that can be available in the malignant ascites market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel malignant ascites drugs that can be available in the malignant ascites market in the coming years. The promising malignant ascites therapies in the pipeline include CATUMAXOMAB, M 701, SCB-313, VAK, and CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE, among others.

and among others. Wuhan YZY Biopharma's M701 is the first and only EpCAM × CD3 BsAb that has entered into a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of M701 globally.

is the first and only EpCAM × CD3 BsAb that has entered into a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of M701 globally. Even with the new therapies coming in the market, still the mainstay treatment for Malignant Ascites will remain chemotherapy over the years. Out of the novel treatments, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by CATUMAXOMAB with 10.54% of share of the total market in 2034, followed by KM-CART with 5.07% and OK-432 with 2.21% of market share, respectively.

Malignant Ascites Overview

Malignant ascites is a pathological condition stemming from various primary abdominal and non-abdominal cancers. It stands as a significant source of illness, presenting numerous complexities and treatment obstacles. It serves as an indicator of peritoneal carcinomatosis, denoting the presence of cancerous cells within the peritoneal cavity. Carcinomatosis-causing tumors are frequently secondary malignancies affecting the peritoneal surface, such as those from ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and uterine origins; as well as extraperitoneal tumors originating from lymphoma, lung, and breast cancers, alongside smaller proportion of unidentified primary tumors.

The origins of fluid accumulation within the abdomen are diverse and may include cirrhosis, congestive heart failure, nephrosis, pancreatitis, peritonitis, primary malignancies, or liver metastases. Differentiating between benign and malignant ascites solely through physical examination or radiographic methods is not feasible. Invasive procedures are required to distinguish between the two types. Ascitic fluid analysis through abdominal paracentesis can typically identify malignant causes of ascite production; however, laparoscopic tissue sampling might be necessary in certain cases.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation

The malignant ascites epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current malignant ascites patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The malignant ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Ascites in Selected Indications (Ovarian, Colorectal, Gastric, and Others)

Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases of Malignant Ascites

Malignant Ascites Treatment Market

The available treatments for malignant ascites consist of various strategies designed to ease symptoms and enhance quality of life. These methods include draining fluids through paracentesis, using chemotherapy to combat cancer cells and lessen ascite formation, employing targeted therapy tailored to particular cancer types, opting for surgical procedures like tumor removal or shunt insertion, and incorporating supportive measures such as diuretics and nutritional assistance. The selection of treatment is determined by factors such as the specific cancer type and the severity of symptoms, with the main objective being the management of symptoms and the improvement of overall well-being.

Malignant ascite treatments aimed at causing a reduction in malignant ascites mainly consist of systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or surgical procedures designed to decrease or remove the cancerous tumors accountable for the development of ascites. These methods focus on the fundamental cause of ascites by dealing with the underlying cancer, intending to slow down the advancement of the disease and enhance the outcomes for the patient.

With just two accepted treatments, OK-432 and KM-CART, available in Japan, many patients are left with only palliative care, which often falls short of addressing their needs. Various methods exist to relieve symptoms linked with malignant ascites. However, due to a lack of understanding of ascites' natural progression, there is limited data on these approaches and their impact on quality of life. Assessing the effectiveness of current treatments is challenging. Common traditional methods for handling malignant ascites encompass sodium-restricted diets, diuretic treatment, repeated paracentesis, and peritoneovenous shunting.

Malignant Ascites Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

CATUMAXOMAB: LINDIS BIOTECH

M 701: WUHAN YZY BIOPHARMA CO., LTD.

SCB-313: CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

VAK: BINHUI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL

CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE: PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC.

Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the malignant ascites market are expected to change in the coming years. SCB-313 utilizes distinctive, patented protein trimerization technology to precisely target and activate the triple-dependent mechanism of tumor cell apoptosis, fostering collaboration among oncologists, surgeons, researchers, and other healthcare professionals to develop effective management strategies, identification of novel therapeutic targets through advanced molecular analyses, and an emphasis on patient-centered care and improved symptom management to enhance the overall quality of life for patients with malignant ascites.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of malignant ascites, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the malignant ascites market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the malignant ascites market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the malignant ascites market. Tackling malignant ascites poses ongoing difficulties in clinical management, with the current focus primarily on alleviating symptoms rather than achieving a definitive cure, due to the absence of universally accepted treatment protocols stemming from limited evidence and patient heterogeneity; consequently, malignant ascites also presents research obstacles, with only a few attempts made to develop medications for the condition, and the potential hindrance of access to emerging therapies once approved by the availability of off-label therapies.

Moreover, malignant ascites treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the malignant ascites market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the malignant ascites market growth.

Malignant Ascites Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Malignant Ascites Market CAGR 1.2 % Malignant Ascites Market Size in 2020 USD 1.9 Billion Key Malignant Ascites Companies LINDIS BIOTECH, WUHAN YZY BIOPHARMA CO., LTD., CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, BINHUI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL, PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC., and others Key Pipeline Malignant Ascites Therapies CATUMAXOMAB, M 701, SCB-313, VAK, CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE, and others

Scope of the Malignant Ascites Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Ascites current marketed and emerging therapies

Malignant Ascites current marketed and emerging therapies Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Malignant Ascites Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Malignant Ascites Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 KEY INSIGHTS 2 REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF MALIGNANT ASCITES 4 MALIGNANT ASCITES MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 4.1 MARKET SHARE BY THERAPIES (%) DISTRIBUTION OF MALIGNANT ASCITES IN 2020 IN THE 7MM 4.2 MARKET SHARE BY THERAPIES (%) DISTRIBUTION OF MALIGNANT ASCITES IN 2034 IN THE 7MM 5 KEY EVENTS 6 MALIGNANT ASCITES: DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW 6.1 INTRODUCTION 6.2 SIGN AND SYMPTOMS 6.3 PATHOPHYSIOLOGY 6.3.1 Peritoneal Physiology 6.3.2 Pathophysiology of Malignant Ascites 6.4 DIAGNOSIS 6.5 TREATMENT MANAGEMENT 6.5.1 Paracentesis 6.5.2 Peritoneovenous Shunts 6.5.3 Diuretics 6.5.4 Drainage Catheters 7 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION 7.1 KEY FINDINGS 7.2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RATIONALE 7.3 TOTAL INCIDENT CASES OF MALIGNANT ASCITES ASSOCIATED CANCERS IN THE 7MM 7.4 TOTAL PATIENT POOL OF MALIGNANT ASCITES IN THE 7MM 7.5 THE UNITED STATES 7.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites Associated Cancers in the US 7.5.2 Total Patient Pool of Malignant Ascites in the US 7.6 EU4 AND THE UK 7.6.1 Total Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites Associated Cancers in EU4 and the UK 7.6.2 Total Patient Pool of Malignant Ascites in EU4 and the UK 7.7 JAPAN 7.7.1 Total Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites Associated Cancers in Japan 7.7.2 Total Patient Pool of Malignant Ascites in Japan 8 PATIENT JOURNEY 9 MARKETED DRUGS 9.1 OK-432: ROCHE 9.1.1 Product Description 9.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.1.3 Others Developmental Activities 9.1.4 Safety and Efficacy 9.1.5 Product Profile 9.2 KM-CART: ASAHI KASEI MEDICAL CO. LTD. 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.4 Product Profile 10 EMERGING DRUGS 10.1 KEY COMPETITORS 10.2 CATUMAXOMAB: LINDIS BIOTECH 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 M 701: WUHAN YZY BIOPHARMA CO., LTD. 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.3 Clinical Development 10.3.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.4 SCB-313: CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.3 Clinical Development 10.4.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.5 VAK: BINHUI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Clinical Development 10.5.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.6 CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE: PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC. 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.6.3 Safety and Efficacy 11 MALIGNANT ASCITES: MARKET ANALYSIS 11.1 KEY FINDINGS 11.2 MARKET OUTLOOK 11.3 TOTAL MARKET SIZE OF MALIGNANT ASCITES IN THE 7MM 11.4 UNITED STATES MARKET SIZE 11.4.1 Total Market Size of Malignant Ascites in the United States 11.4.2 Market Size of Malignant Ascites by Therapies in the United States 11.5 EU4 AND THE UK MARKET SIZE 11.5.1 Total Market Size of Malignant Ascites in EU4 and the UK 11.5.2 Market Size of Malignant Ascites by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.6 JAPAN MARKET SIZE 11.6.1 Total Market Size of Malignant Ascites in Japan 11.6.2 Market Size of Malignant Ascites by Therapies in Japan 12 UNMET NEEDS 13 SWOT ANALYSIS 14 KOL VIEWS 15 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 15.1 UNITED STATES 15.1.1 Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 15.1.2 Zero Dollar Copay (ZDC) 15.2 EU4 AND THE UK 15.2.1 Germany 15.2.2 France 15.2.3 Italy 15.2.4 Spain 15.2.5 United Kingdom 15.3 JAPAN 15.3.1 MHLW 16 APPENDIX 16.1 BIBLIOGRAPHY 16.2 REPORT METHODOLOGY 17 DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES 18 DISCLAIMER 19 ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

