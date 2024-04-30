South Pacific Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV:SPMC)(FSE:6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of SPMC and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.90 per share at any time up to 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. If the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") is equal to or greater than C$1.40 for a period of 30 consecutive days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving written notice that the warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 10 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the warrant holder.

The Units issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period and the Company will not pay a finder's fee. The proceeds of the Offering will be used as follows: (i) approximately US$500,000 (approximately C$685,000) to carry out exploration work on its properties located in Papua New Guinea, and (ii) the balance on general administrative and working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX-V.

About South Pacific Metals Corp. (SPMC)

SPMC is an Asia-Pacific focused copper and gold exploration company with four highly prospective projects: KRL South, KRL North, Kili Teke and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier exploration mining regions in Papua New Guinea. KRL South and KRL North both have the potential to host copper-gold porphyry and high-grade epithermal mineralisation, similar to that being currently mined in the adjacent high-grade Kainantu Gold District. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project only 15 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred mineral resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, and historical drilling indicating there is potential for a significant copper-gold mineralized system. SPMC has a highly experienced leadership team with experience working together in the region and with established in-country partners.

South Pacific Metals Corp.

Adam Clode, Interim Chief Executive Officer (Tel: +604.649.2350)

Email: info@krl.com.sg

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

