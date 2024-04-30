Gale Miami Hotel & Residences Reaches Over 60% Sold in 6 Months

The 160-unit hotel and residences is set to revolutionize downtown Miami.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, a residential and hotel offering in Downtown Miami, has achieved over 60% of residential units sold since launching sales in September 2023. Hospitality entrepreneur Keith Menin and Marisa Galbut, through their development firm Sixth Street Miami Partners LLC and backed by GFO Investments, are pleased to announce that this sales momentum highlights the demand for short-term rental properties in Downtown Miami. Cervera Real Estate is the exclusive sales and marketing team for the development.

"With Downtown Miami evolving so rapidly, we are thrilled to see Gale Miami Hotel & Residences filling a gap in the market and growing into a fixture of the community in the heart of the city," says Alicia Cervera of Cervera Real Estate. "It's clear that buyers are drawn to the resort living experience and that there is a strong demand for residences nearing completion. As Downtown Miami continues to expand and evolve, our project stands out for those seeking the comfort of home and the excitement of city living - whether for a few days or long term."

While similar projects in Miami will debut closer to the end of the year or into 2025, construction on Gale Miami Hotel & Residences is nearing completion and all units will soon be move-in ready or fully-furnished and available for rent immediately. The 51-story development presents a range of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom units spanning 410 to 910 square feet, priced from the mid $500s to over $1 million. Situated near Miami Worldcenter, just steps from Downtown Miami, Gale Miami Hotel & Residences offers a blend of hospitality and residential living. The project seamlessly blends the amenities, conveniences, and hospitality of a traditional hotel with an added layer of freedom to list residences on home-sharing platforms.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible response to Gale Miami Hotel & Residences," says Keith Menin. "Achieving over 60% sold in just six months demonstrates the strong demand for our vision of luxury living in Downtown Miami. This project is gaining recognition for its uniqueness as both a legacy branded hotel and a residential development," he adds. "This milestone demonstrates the appeal of our offering and the confidence buyers have in our project. This enthusiastic reception reinforces Gale Miami's standing as a premier short-term destination within downtown Miami."

Gale Miami Hotel & Residences and 601 Miami jointly boast a 70,000-square-foot amenity space across three floors, featuring a fitness facility, yoga lounge, terrace, steam room, sauna, and hammam. The property offers a 24-hour attended lobby with a welcoming lounge, 24-hour valet parking, and three unique dining concepts.

Designed by the visionary architect Arquitectonica in collaboration with Urban Robot for interior design and landscape architecture, Gale Miami Hotel & Residences integrates panoramic ocean views with the evolving skyline of Miami, creating a captivating urban center within the heart of the city.

