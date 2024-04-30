FCC Environmental: FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding Appoints Inigo Sanz as the New Chief Executive Officer

MADRID / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding has announced the appointment of Inigo Sanz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this role, Inigo served as the CEO of FCC Environmental Services, overseeing FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente's operations in the Americas. He holds a degree in Chemical Sciences, a master's degree in Environmental Law from the University of the Basque Country, and an MBA from the Institute of Applied Economics in Business. With over 30 years of experience in waste management, he has spent the last 29 years at the FCC Group working in operations, sales, and developing new markets, and has also led high-level corporate operations in Europe and America.





CEO

Mr. Inigo Sanz, CEO FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente





In 2013, Inigo became the CEO of the Americas division of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente, where he was instrumental in the company's impressive growth in the United States. He achieved a contract portfolio of over $5 billion and created a company with over 2,000 employees. He has also held the position of Chairman of ASEGRE, the Spanish Association of Hazardous Waste Management Companies, and the Spanish Association of Industrial Cleaning Companies, ASELIME. Furthermore, he is a member of the Board of the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce and has participated in over 50 company mergers and acquisitions.

In his new role, Inigo's primary objective is to coordinate the consolidation and growth of the company's four current geographical business platforms while ensuring that the company continues to prioritize environmental sustainability. He is grateful to both the FCC Group and CPPIB for entrusting him with this responsibility and providing their support. He is enthusiastic and motivated to take on this new role and acknowledges the invaluable collaboration of the current management teams and all the staff at the company.

With over 120 years of experience, FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente supports the FCC Group's environmental services and serves more than 67 million people in almost 5,400 municipalities worldwide. The company manages 24.7 million tonnes of waste and produces 4.9 million tonnes of recycled secondary raw materials and refuse-derived fuel.

About FCC:

FCC is a global waste management and recycling company offering exceptional services in over 35 countries. With over 60,000 workers worldwide, FCC is keen to increase sustainability by creating socially integrated communities and interacting with citizens daily. The company operates in over 5,000 municipalities worldwide and aims to improve the well-being of more than 60 million citizens. FCC has been working since the 1900s and offers a wide range of services that include collection, treatment, recycling, energy recovery, and disposal of solid urban waste, street cleaning, sewer network maintenance, ground maintenance, preservation of green spaces, polluted soils recovery, and comprehensive management of industrial waste.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Ms. Luly Escar

Vice President, Public Affairs

786-486-7554

Luly.Escar@FCCenvironmental.com

Contact Information

Luly Escar

Vice President, Public Affairs

luly.escar@fccenvironmental.com

7864867554

SOURCE: FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding

View the original press release on newswire.com.