Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 01:06
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CEAT Specialty's Australian Distributors Join the IPL Frenzy in India

MUMBAI, April, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT Specialty hosted the Achievers Meet 2024, aimed to fortify bonds with Australian channel partners, featuring an immersive IPL match experience at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Amidst the charged atmosphere on April 27th, attendees witnessed the thrilling clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, cheering for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tim David, fostering camaraderie beyond fandom.

CEAT Specialty Achiever's Meet 2024

The event underscored CEAT Specialty's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and shared success, emphasizing global partnerships. The itinerary included a visit to CEAT's Ambernath Plant, showcasing innovative tyre manufacturing processes, particularly in agricultural radial tyres. Advancements like VF (Very High Flexion) technology enhanced tyre performance, alongside a specialized range of tyres. Notably, the Sustainmax tyre, composed of over 80% sustainable materials, and the Galileo Cupwheel tyre, engineered to reduce soil compaction at ultra-low pressure, along with the Energymax tyre for EC tractors, exemplified CEAT Specialty's forward-thinking environmental sustainability initiatives.

Australian partners bonded over cricket, forging alliances, and creating lasting memories, with CEAT Specialty leading the charge in sustainability and responsible business practices. Interactive sessions engaged partners in CEAT's eco-friendly initiatives, contributing to a greener future.

The Achievers Meet 2024 transcended a mere corporate event; it was a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and shared success. By uniting channel partners worldwide, CEAT Specialty aimed to foster meaningful connections, inspire growth, and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its esteemed partners.

About CEAT Specialty

Established in 1924 at Turin, Italy, CEAT journeyed to India in 1958, and has gone on to become, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, with a global footprint spanning over 130 countries. With customer centricity being the guiding principle for all actions, CEAT is continually investing in customer service and R&D to deliver the highest quality products. CEAT follows Total Quality Management - TQM, which is its commitment to continuous improvement. The Deming Grand Prize in 2024 made CEAT the world's first tyre brand to win such a recognition and it is a testament to this commitment.

CEAT Specialty is CEAT's division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres. To learn more about CEAT Specialty, please visit www.ceatspecialty.com/in

You can follow CEAT Specialty on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceat-specialty-tyres-india
https://www.instagram.com/ceatspecialtyindia/
https://www.facebook.com/CEATspecialty.India

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400020/CEAT_Specialty_Achievers_Meet_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400021/CEAT_Specialty_Distributors_at_IPL.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400010/CEAT_Specialty_Logo.jpg

CEAT Specialty Distributors in Delhi for IPL

CEAT Specialty Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceat-specialtys-australian-distributors-join-the-ipl-frenzy-in-india-302129999.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.