SUNRATE partners with YeePay to empower Chinese companies to navigate global expansion

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced its partnership with YeePay, a leading enterprise payment solutions provider, to empower Chinese companies to expand into global markets.

With the ongoing trend of increased interconnectivity across the globe, China will continue to be an important player in global development, and Chinese enterprises are more than ever, playing crucial roles on the international stage. However, in order to better adapt to international competition and respond to global challenges, setting up and adherence to robust compliance frameworks have become the core competitiveness and inevitable requirement of international enterprises. Among the challenges, the compliance and security of cross-border B2B payments are major challenges that enterprises face in the process of internationalisation.

As the State Council unveiled the Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Non-bank Payment Institutions (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations), which will take effect on May 1, 2024, YeePay and SUNRATE will actively embrace all regulatory requirements and help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to go global seamlessly - by building a compliant and secure one-stop global business payment solution, and assessing global growth opportunities.

Bin Tang, Founder and CEO at YeePay said, "The strategic cooperation between YeePay and SUNRATE will further enhance the compliance and security of cross-border payments. Both SUNRATE and YeePay will continuously strengthen risk management, protect user rights, and actively explore new cooperation models and services to provide Chinese enterprises expanding globally with secure, convenient, and cost-effective payment and transaction services. In addition, we hope to see more partners joining us, providing better transaction services for Chinese enterprises to expand globally."

Paul Meng, Co-Founder at SUNRATE said, "For SUNRATE, security and compliance are the bedrock of our business operations. As we expand into different markets, SUNRATE maintains compliant operations locally, including in-depth collaboration with well-known local financial institutions. We are pleased to have forged a strategic partnership with YeePay, which will allow both companies to work together, to create safer and more efficient global business payment and collection services for Chinese enterprises."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE is recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays and J.P. Morgan. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/

About YeePay

Established in 2003, YeePay is one of the leading enterprise payment service providers in China. The company provides total payment solutions for the enterprise, integrating multiple payment channels including online, mobile and offline in the frontend, and streamlining settlement processes in the backend. YeePay's key advantage is customized solutions and value-added services for industry verticals including airline and travel, new retail, Internet finance, administration and education, cross-border etc. YeePay holds the payment license from People's Bank of China and the cross-border license from State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399959/0429.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-partners-with-yeepay-to-empower-chinese-companies-to-navigate-global-expansion-302129954.html