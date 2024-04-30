Logitech Returns to Growth With Strong Fourth Quarter; Company Announces FY 2025 Outlook

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2024:

Sales were $1.01 billion, up 5 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $130 million, up 235 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $159 million, up 93 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.07, up 312 percent compared to Q4 prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.99, up 98 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $239 million, up 10 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year.

For Fiscal Year 2024:

Sales were $4.30 billion, down 5 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $587 million, up 28 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $699 million, up 19 percent compared to the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $3.87, up 74 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $4.25, up 32 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $1.1 billion, up 114 percent compared to the prior year. The year-ending cash balance was more than $1.5 billion. The Company returned $686 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

"We delivered a strong fourth quarter, with a return to growth and expanded gross margins," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Growth was broad-based across all regions and key categories.

"We start Fiscal Year 2025 with a focus on sustainable, profitable growth supported by several long-term trends that present opportunities for our business: new ways of working, gaming, and transformational AI. Our new, ambitious mission of extending human potential in work and play expands our addressable market and our innovation opportunities. We're excited for the journey to come."

Outlook

Logitech announced its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Sales $4.3 $4.4 billion Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 0% 2% Non-GAAP operating income $685 $715 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth/ (decline) (year over year) (2)% 2%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. This will also be an opportunity to hear strategic insights from Logitech chief executive officer, Hanneke Faber, on her first 100 days.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

CFO Search and Annual Investor Day

Last month, Logitech announced that Charles 'Chuck' Boynton, chief financial officer (CFO), will be departing the Company to pursue another career opportunity. Boynton will remain with the Company as CFO through mid-May to ensure a seamless transition for the end of the 2024 fiscal year. His successor will be named at a later date.

Logitech plans to hold its Annual Investor Day (AID) later this year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency ("cc"), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the full Fiscal Year 2025 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech's earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our purpose is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Fiscal Year 2025 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, strategic priorities, trends in our business, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments' fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 1,011,487 960,077 4,298,467 4,538,818 Cost of goods sold 572,051 612,703 2,509,418 2,806,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,459 3,510 11,028 12,865 Gross profit 436,977 343,864 1,778,021 1,719,515 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 185,594 181,060 730,310 809,182 Research and development 75,421 70,630 287,243 280,796 General and administrative 38,510 32,437 155,056 124,652 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,655 2,791 10,934 11,843 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Total operating expenses 306,760 305,020 1,190,685 1,261,046 Operating income 130,217 38,844 587,336 458,469 Interest income 16,128 8,758 50,636 18,331 Other income (expense), net (2,549 5,089 (16,376 (13,278 Income before income taxes 143,796 52,691 621,596 463,522 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (23,819 11,196 9,453 98,947 Net income 167,615 41,495 612,143 364,575 Net income per share: Basic 1.09 0.26 3.90 2.25 Diluted 1.07 0.26 3.87 2.23 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 154,452 160,073 156,776 162,302 Diluted 156,204 161,524 158,171 163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,520,842 1,149,023 Accounts receivable, net 541,715 630,382 Inventories 422,513 682,893 Other current assets 146,270 142,876 Total current assets 2,631,340 2,605,174 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 116,589 121,503 Goodwill 461,978 454,610 Other intangible assets, net 44,603 63,173 Other assets 350,194 316,293 Total assets 3,604,704 3,560,753 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 448,627 406,968 Accrued and other current liabilities 637,262 643,139 Total current liabilities 1,085,889 1,050,107 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 112,572 106,391 Other non-current liabilities 172,590 146,695 Total liabilities 1,371,051 1,303,193 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares -173,106 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital 50,000 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional paid-in capital 63,524 127,380 Shares in treasury, at cost 19,243 and 13,763 shares at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,351,336 (977,266 Retained earnings 3,602,519 3,177,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,202 (100,277 Total shareholders' equity 2,233,653 2,257,560 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,604,704 3,560,753

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 167,615 41,495 612,143 364,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,191 19,611 63,065 76,309 Amortization of intangible assets 5,098 6,234 21,681 24,407 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Loss on investments 2,461 1,008 14,674 14,073 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Deferred income taxes (32,909 6,486 (42,424 30,714 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Pension curtailment gains (4,225 (4,225 Other 43 (406 379 1,005 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 138,305 174,732 91,519 51,185 Inventories 21,827 121,000 259,796 247,309 Other assets 7,062 (15,284 10,760 5,634 Accounts payable (81,047 (84,203 39,336 (219,051 Accrued and other liabilities (25,514 (68,647 (11,978 (128,707 Net cash provided by operating activities 239,105 216,843 1,145,116 534,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,312 (23,231 (55,897 (92,353 Investment in privately held companies (211 (1,731 (617 (4,357 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (286 (14,424 (8,527 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (3,678 (1,516 (11,571 (6,702 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 3,981 1,459 12,174 6,209 Net cash used in investing activities (10,506 (25,019 (70,335 (105,730 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (182,305 (158,680 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (5,002 (5,954 Purchases of registered shares (127,428 (90,615 (504,203 (418,346 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 16,878 12,726 32,197 28,790 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,148 (429 (29,744 (29,163 Other financing activities (1,116 Net cash used in financing activities (111,698 (78,318 (690,173 (583,353 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,709 (614 (12,789 (24,620 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 108,192 112,892 371,819 (179,693 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,412,650 1,036,131 1,149,023 1,328,716 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,520,842 1,149,023 1,520,842 1,149,023

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, NET SALES 2024 2023 (1) Change 2024 2023 (1) Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (2) 273,487 256,437 7 1,231,063 1,288,313 (4 Keyboards Combos 216,240 187,800 15 821,441 836,432 (2 Pointing Devices 170,677 160,768 6 742,987 728,357 2 Video Collaboration 148,104 143,576 3 609,361 677,923 (10 Webcams 75,952 73,156 4 325,225 378,688 (14 Tablet Accessories 55,808 68,429 (18 254,060 254,374 Headsets 45,455 39,147 16 168,478 176,576 (5 Other (3) 25,764 30,764 (16 145,852 198,155 (26 Total Net Sales 1,011,487 960,077 5 4,298,467 4,538,818 (5

(1) The Company has reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.

(2) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(3) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit GAAP 436,977 343,864 1,778,021 1,719,515 Share-based compensation expense 1,938 1,407 8,004 5,635 Amortization of intangible assets 2,459 3,510 11,028 12,865 Gross profit Non-GAAP 441,374 348,781 1,797,053 1,738,015 Gross margin GAAP 43.2 35.8 41.4 37.9 Gross margin Non-GAAP 43.6 36.3 41.8 38.3 Operating expenses GAAP 306,760 305,020 1,190,685 1,261,046 Less: Share-based compensation expense 16,759 17,635 74,885 65,147 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,655 2,791 10,934 11,843 Less: Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Less: Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 282,766 266,492 1,097,724 1,149,483 % of net sales GAAP 30.3 31.8 27.7 27.8 % of net sales Non-GAAP 28.0 27.8 25.5 25.3 Operating income GAAP 130,217 38,844 587,336 458,469 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,114 6,301 21,962 24,708 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Operating income Non-GAAP 158,608 82,289 699,329 588,532 % of net sales GAAP 12.9 4.0 13.7 10.1 % of net sales Non-GAAP 15.7 8.6 16.3 13.0 Net income GAAP 167,615 41,495 612,143 364,575 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,114 6,301 21,962 24,708 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Loss on investments 2,461 1,008 14,674 14,073 Pension curtailment gains (4,225 (4,225 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (44,039 (1,167 (66,073 22,129 Net income Non-GAAP 154,428 80,556 672,737 526,615 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.07 0.26 3.87 2.23 Diluted Non-GAAP 0.99 0.50 4.25 3.22 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 156,204 161,524 158,171 163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,938 1,407 8,004 5,635 Marketing and selling 7,157 9,467 35,780 34,707 Research and development 4,268 3,724 17,836 15,292 General and administrative 5,334 4,444 21,269 15,148 Total share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Income tax benefit (4,048 (2,254 (15,305 (9,750 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 14,649 16,788 67,584 61,032

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Impairment of intangible assets. We may incur impairment of intangible assets expense, primarily in connection with our past business or asset acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These expenses are associated with restructuring plans, and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Pension curtailment losses (gains). Pension curtailment losses (gains) are associated with our restructuring initiatives as a result of a reduction in the number of participants in our defined benefit pension plans. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these losses (gains), as applicable, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, non-GAAP income tax adjustment includes a Swiss Tax Ruling with the canton of Vaud that provides future tax benefit for ten years and the tax benefit from a remeasurement of the tax basis of goodwill under the Swiss Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing ("TRAF") based on an agreement reached with the Swiss Tax Authority during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

