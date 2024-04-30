Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Geoff Laing, Managing Director of Anax Metals Limited will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 100 mining companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 15-16.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Anax Metals Limited

Since acquiring an 80% interest in the Whim Creek Project, from Develop Global Limited in 2020, our strategy has been to fast-track the re-start of copper and base metal production at the site, utilising smart technology to realise processing efficiencies and reduce development capex. The company has completed a DFS, demonstrating robust metrics, and we have secured final regulatory approvals to commence mining operations. The team has, in parallel to the Whim Creek development, been working on a Pilbara consolidation strategy. The strategy includes the development of a processing hub at Whim Creek capable of treating more than 20ktpa copper (eq) from our own deposits and other regional assets.

