Das Instrument CTW CA15101Q1081 CELESTICA INC. SV EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2024

The instrument CTW CA15101Q1081 CELESTICA INC. SV EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2024



Das Instrument DZV2 GB00BYWN0F98 SMARTSPACE SOFT.PLC LS-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.05.2024

The instrument DZV2 GB00BYWN0F98 SMARTSPACE SOFT.PLC LS-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.05.2024

