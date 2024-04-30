Thai Life Insurance signs with KGiSL Technologies as part of digitization efforts to deliver excellence

BANGKOK and COIMBATORE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KGiSL has recently signed up with Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited as their trusted technology solution provider for the reinsurance business. This strategic partnership aims to transform Thai Life Insurance's reinsurance business through KGiSL's state-of-the-art comprehensive NSURE Reinsurance Suite.

KGiSL's expertise in technology and utilization of cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities and reputation for delivering innovative and highly customizable solutions, will significantly enhance operational efficiency as well as risk mitigation, and pave the way for sustainable growth and increased profitability of Thai Life Insurance.

Prassadh Shanmugam, CEO, KGiSL, stated "We are thankful to the Thai Life Insurance Team for this opportunity, as this marks a significant milestone in KGiSL's expansion efforts in the Thai market, particularly in the Insurance business domain. This relationship not only strengthens our presence in Thailand but also underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the insurance industry".

Speaking on the occasion, Hsi-Ling Yang - Chief Actuary, Thai Life Insurance, said "We are delighted to be associated with KGiSL. Our vision is to be a value-driven life insurance company of sustainability. We are transforming in many aspects for a sustainable tomorrow. This partnership marks the beginning of a transformative journey of our reinsurance operations." He further said, "With KGiSL's technical expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, we are able to transform our reinsurance operation for a greater efficiency, and getting more insights from reinsurance data to create value for all stakeholders."

Arnab Das, Vice President & country head - Thailand operations of KGiSL, highlighted how the NSURE Reinsurance Solution will modernize Thai Life Insurance's operations, further stating, "Our NSURE Reinsurance Suite offers Thai Life Insurance a fully integrated and highly configurable solution tailored to their specific needs. By leveraging advanced solutions and being empathetic to customers aim to empower Thai Life Insurance with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape".

NSURE is an end-to-end software solution for conventional & Takaful businesses and a flagship product of KGiSL.

KGiSL, a global provider of AI-powered software solutions, empowers businesses in insurance, capital markets, wealth management, and more. With over 1,700 professionals across 6 countries, KGiSL serves top clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at https://www.kgisl.com/

