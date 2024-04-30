DON'T NOD: Strengthening of the management team with the appointment of Julie Chalmette as Deputy General Manager

Paris, April 30, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, today announced a change in its executive committee.

Based on a proposal of Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DON'T NOD, Julie Chalmette has been recruited Deputy Managing Director. Julie Chalmette will continue to serve as a Board Member of DON'T NOD, a position she has held since May 2023.

Her role will involve supporting Chairman and CEO, Oskar Guilbert, in the organizational management and the operational performance of the Group. Besides, Julie will contribute to formulate the development strategy focused on its high added-value creative fundamentals (Action-RPG, Action Adventure and Narrative Adventure) and on a more balanced business model between co-production and publishing, as presented for the 2023 annual results.

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DON'T NOD, said: "I have had the opportunity to interact regularly with Julie as a member of our Board. Her varied skills, her team spirit, her in-depth knowledge of the international ecosystem of our industry, her impressive track record and her leadership are invaluable assets for our Group. I am convinced that Julie will make a significant contribution in her new role and strengthen our ability to support the studio's virtuous development. On behalf of all the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Committee, I extend a warm welcome to her."

Julie Chalmette added: "I'm proud to be joining DON'T NOD, and I'd like to express my deep gratitude to Oskar for the confidence he has shown in me. I truly admire the colossal amount of work accomplished by the Group's talented teams. I look forward to putting my expertise at the service of DON'T NOD and its stakeholders to take it to new heights and contribute to its development."

Julie Chalmette (50) was previously CEO of Bethesda France, a subsidiary of the American publisher Bethesda Softworks (Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, Skyrim, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls and others). She is also co-founder of Women in Games France, an association working for gender siversity in the video games industry in France. She was also President of the Syndicat des Éditeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs (SELL) from 2017 to March 2023.

After beginning her career at Gallimard Jeunesse, Julie Chalmette joined what was to become Vivendi Games, where she held a number of positions. Initially responsible for export territories, she then set up the Nordic subsidiary in Sweden, before returning to France to manage Vivendi Games France. In 2010, Julie joined Bethesda to set up the French subsidiary.



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

