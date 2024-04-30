The Pebble Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / The Pebble Group (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, announces changes to its Board of Directors.

As a consequence of his growing private sector business commitments, Richard Law has resigned as Chair and as a Non-Executive Director of the Group. The Board is comfortable in accepting this resignation with immediate effect because it is confident that the number, depth of experience and commitment of the continuing Directors is strong, and because this change is not expected to have any impact on the Group's current trading, teams or customer and supplier relationships. As a result, resolution 4 (to re-elect Richard Law as a Director) as set out in the notice of today's Annual General Meeting has been withdrawn by the Company.

Due to their existing external commitments, the Board's three continuing independent Non-Executive Directors have asked the Group CEO, Chris Lee, to take a short-term interim Chair role alongside his current duties until a new independent Non-Executive Chair is appointed, the search for which is underway. The Board recognises the importance of an independent Non-Executive Chair and will seek to ensure that the separation of Chair and CEO roles is resumed as soon as possible. There will be no change to Chris' remuneration or other terms of employment during this short-term period and we will update on the progress of the independent Non-Executive Chair search in future market updates.

The Board would like to thank Richard for his input and counsel and for supporting the teams in developing and implementing the Group's strategies and growth plans since its IPO in 2019. The remaining independent Non-Executive Directors would also like to thank Chris for agreeing to step in as interim Chair until a permanent independent Non-Executive Chair is appointed.

Richard Law commented: "I would like to thank the Board and teams across our businesses globally for their help and support over my last four years as Chair. I have particularly enjoyed visiting our sites in the USA and UK, to build an understanding of our businesses and see what a great job our people do day-to-day. During that time, our teams of talented people have developed Facilisgroup and Brand Addition into strongly differentiated propositions with significant future potential, through a focus on technology, sustainability and building deep and trusted relationships with customers and other key stakeholders. I wish The Pebble Group and its people every success in continuing to grow."

Chris Lee, CEO of The Pebble Group commented: "We thank Richard for his counsel and support during his time with The Pebble Group and wish him well. The Board is looking forward to recruiting a new Chair to support value creation for our shareholders."

Enquiries:

The Pebble GroupChris Lee, Chief Executive Officer Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 750 012 4121 Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR) Alex Child-Villiers Sam Livingstone +44 (0) 207 183 1190 pebble@templebaradvisory.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly +44 (0) 207 184 4384 Berenberg (Corporate Broker) Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews +44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

