Tariffs on solar glass harm the European solar industry. This problem can now be easily solved without jeopardizing the European solar glass production. We are facing an absurd situation. To protect the very small European solar glass industry, the EU Commission introduced import tariffs on solar glass many years ago. These tariffs result in European module manufacturers being uncompetitive, despite being able to procure very inexpensive solar cells from China for their modules. Some module manufacturers are on short-time work. Meyer Burger has closed its module production, and currently a few ...

