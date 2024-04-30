A group of scientists from the Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has proposed a new metric to assess the performance of shingled solar panels. They also applied the so-called passivated edge technology (PET) to experimental shingled modules and found it can increase their pseudo fill factor without compromising their inteconnection quality. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) tested the so-called passivated edge technology (PET) on shingled solar cells and found it can improve their pseudo-fill factor (pFF) without compromising their interconnection ...

