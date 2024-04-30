Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, announces the postponement of the publication of its annual results and universal registration document including its 2023 annual financial report, originally scheduled for April 30, 2024.

On April 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors decided on this postponement in order to take into account the consequences of the recent results of its ACTISAVE phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and the Company's new strategic options.

The Company will issue a press release announcing the new date of approval and publication of the 2023 financial statements by the Board of Directors, as well as that of the annual financial report included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Depending on the date of publication of the financial statements, the date of the Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for June 21, 2024, may be postponed. If necessary, this information will also be announced in a press release.

As announced on April 25, 2024, when the ACTISAVE trial results have been published, the Company is able to finance its operations until October 2024.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, particularly ischemic stroke.

Positive results from the phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, published in January 2024 in the Lancet Neurology (link to publication) confirmed the safety profile of glenzocimab and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral haemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group of stroke patients. A post-hoc analysis of brain imaging at 0 and 24 hours using artificial intelligence confirmed these results, showing a reduction in the number and volume of intracerebral lesions in patients treated with glenzocimab.

On April 25, 2024, the company announced the initial results of the ACTISAVE trial (NCT05070260), an international phase 2/3 study in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, which showed no efficacy of glenzocimab on the primary endpoint, the proportion of patients with severe disability or death (mRS 4-6) 90 days after stroke, nor on the secondary endpoint, the proportion of patients returning to life without disability (mRS 0-2) 90 days after stroke. The presentation of the study's main results will take place on May 15, 2024 at a plenary session of the European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC).

Acticor Biotech is currently investigating any influencing factors that may have accounted for these results, which contradict the findings of pharmacology studies and previous clinical data.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please visit: https://www.acticor-biotech.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429031915/en/

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

General Manager and founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

Sophie BINAY, PhD

Chief Operating Officer and

Scientific Director

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Arthur ROUILLÉ

Media Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15