emeis announces that it has signed an agreement to sell a real estate portfolio of eleven nursing homes in the Netherlands to Bouwinvest for a total deed-in-hand value of €97 million. These disposals are accompanied by the signature of leases by emeis, which will operate all eleven facilities.

Laurent Guillot commented: "With this transaction, we are pursuing our strategy of targeted disposals of real estate assets and the strengthening of emeis' financial structure, in line with our commitments presented in the Refoundation plan on 15 November 2022. These transactions seek to reduce the Group's holding of operated assets to 20-25% in the medium term. The signing of long-term leases and the forthcoming opening of new facilities demonstrate our determination to expand in the Netherlands and the confidence of investors."

The divested portfolio includes five recently built nursing homes in the towns of Best, Ede, Emmeloord, Heerenveen and Middelburg with six under development which will be divested as they are due for completion in 2024 and 2025.

Together, these eleven facilities will be operated by Wonen bij September, an emeis Group subsidiary in the Netherlands, eventually housing 375 residents.

This transaction was based on transaction values in line with the valuations (GAV) carried out on the facilities completed by the end of 2023.

These sales will contribute to the disposal commitments made by emeis to its lenders under the financing agreement signed in June 2022.

About emeis

With 76,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in 20 countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes 267,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our civilisation, i.e. the increase in the number of people put in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or the cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent companyis 50.2 owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

