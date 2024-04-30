KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (March 2024)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 March 2024.

Net Asset Value £234,219,996 Shares in issue 177,369,520 NAV per share 132.05p GBP/USD rate (as at 31 March 2024) 1.2637 Income from digital assets (*) £1,958,252 (*) Top 10 assets/holdings: Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio Celestia ("TIA") £85,985,612.03 36.71% Polkadot ("DOT") £35,430,991.27 15.13% Lido ("LDO") £28,156,119.12 12.02% Cosmos ("ATOM") £16,979,420.29 7.25% Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £15,358,507.11 6.56% Astar ("ASTR") £7,524,232.95 3.21% Zee Prime II £6,682,229.86 2.85% Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £6,533,773.04 2.79% Moonbeam ("GLMR") £6,044,925.70 2.58% Rocket Pool ("RPL") £4,787,030.44 2.04%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").



The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz +44(0)20 3757 6882

pr@kr1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).