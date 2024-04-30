FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
29 April 2024
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
55,307
Weighted average price paid (p)
165.30
Highest price paid (p)
167.50
Lowest price paid (p)
163.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 114,333,887 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 636,361,128. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 29 April 2024 is 636,361,128. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
165.17
3,630
CHIX
165.33
51,412
Aquis
166.20
265
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:09:57
1600
163.10
CHIX
08:11:02
200
163.10
CHIX
09:41:31
1370
164.70
CHIX
09:41:31
430
164.70
CHIX
09:58:56
1500
164.40
CHIX
09:58:56
300
164.40
CHIX
10:39:16
1800
164.50
CHIX
10:39:16
100
164.50
XLON
10:39:16
100
164.50
XLON
10:39:56
1800
164.50
CHIX
10:39:56
1
164.50
XLON
10:39:56
99
164.50
XLON
10:39:56
100
164.50
XLON
10:40:45
1800
164.50
CHIX
10:40:45
100
164.50
XLON
10:40:45
100
164.50
XLON
10:40:45
100
164.50
XLON
10:41:33
1089
164.50
CHIX
10:43:45
711
164.50
CHIX
10:43:45
100
164.50
XLON
11:21:08
755
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
48
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
500
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
71
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:08
29
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
4
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
14
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
13
164.80
CHIX
11:21:08
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:08
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
100
164.80
XLON
11:21:09
28
164.80
XLON
11:27:55
1800
164.90
CHIX
11:52:35
1800
165.00
CHIX
13:20:13
1800
165.20
CHIX
13:20:52
1498
165.10
CHIX
13:20:56
302
165.10
CHIX
13:31:00
648
165.00
CHIX
13:31:00
1152
165.00
CHIX
14:02:23
100
165.30
XLON
14:02:23
100
165.30
XLON
14:02:23
100
165.30
XLON
14:02:23
100
165.30
XLON
14:02:26
937
165.30
CHIX
14:02:26
171
165.30
CHIX
14:02:26
354
165.30
CHIX
14:02:26
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:15
338
165.30
CHIX
14:10:15
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:15
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:15
41
165.30
XLON
14:10:15
59
165.30
XLON
14:10:16
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:16
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:17
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:18
100
165.30
XLON
14:10:21
1600
165.30
CHIX
14:10:23
200
165.30
CHIX
14:23:31
1000
165.40
CHIX
14:23:31
800
165.40
CHIX
14:26:57
270
165.30
CHIX
14:26:57
1530
165.30
CHIX
14:33:30
1800
165.40
CHIX
14:40:04
1138
165.20
CHIX
14:40:04
662
165.20
CHIX
14:42:16
1071
165.10
CHIX
14:42:16
729
165.10
CHIX
14:49:54
1104
164.90
CHIX
14:50:24
696
164.90
CHIX
14:59:09
1
165.00
CHIX
15:15:06
14
165.00
CHIX
15:24:20
13
165.00
CHIX
15:26:42
1800
165.00
CHIX
15:55:56
279
166.10
CHIX
15:55:56
300
166.10
CHIX
15:55:56
771
166.10
CHIX
16:05:32
500
166.20
CHIX
16:05:32
149
166.20
Aquis
16:05:32
351
166.20
XLON
16:05:32
1300
166.20
CHIX
16:05:33
351
166.20
XLON
16:05:33
116
166.20
Aquis
16:05:47
154
166.30
CHIX
16:07:21
1646
166.30
CHIX
16:15:09
1201
167.10
CHIX
16:15:13
1
167.10
CHIX
16:16:21
500
167.10
CHIX
16:16:21
98
167.10
CHIX
16:18:26
1800
167.50
CHIX
16:21:47
1800
167.20
CHIX
16:22:45
1800
167.10
CHIX