Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
30.04.2024
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

29 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

55,307

Weighted average price paid (p)

165.30

Highest price paid (p)

167.50

Lowest price paid (p)

163.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 114,333,887 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 636,361,128. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 29 April 2024 is 636,361,128. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

165.17

3,630

CHIX

165.33

51,412

Aquis

166.20

265

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:09:57

1600

163.10

CHIX

08:11:02

200

163.10

CHIX

09:41:31

1370

164.70

CHIX

09:41:31

430

164.70

CHIX

09:58:56

1500

164.40

CHIX

09:58:56

300

164.40

CHIX

10:39:16

1800

164.50

CHIX

10:39:16

100

164.50

XLON

10:39:16

100

164.50

XLON

10:39:56

1800

164.50

CHIX

10:39:56

1

164.50

XLON

10:39:56

99

164.50

XLON

10:39:56

100

164.50

XLON

10:40:45

1800

164.50

CHIX

10:40:45

100

164.50

XLON

10:40:45

100

164.50

XLON

10:40:45

100

164.50

XLON

10:41:33

1089

164.50

CHIX

10:43:45

711

164.50

CHIX

10:43:45

100

164.50

XLON

11:21:08

755

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

48

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

500

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

71

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:08

29

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

4

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

14

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

13

164.80

CHIX

11:21:08

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:08

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

100

164.80

XLON

11:21:09

28

164.80

XLON

11:27:55

1800

164.90

CHIX

11:52:35

1800

165.00

CHIX

13:20:13

1800

165.20

CHIX

13:20:52

1498

165.10

CHIX

13:20:56

302

165.10

CHIX

13:31:00

648

165.00

CHIX

13:31:00

1152

165.00

CHIX

14:02:23

100

165.30

XLON

14:02:23

100

165.30

XLON

14:02:23

100

165.30

XLON

14:02:23

100

165.30

XLON

14:02:26

937

165.30

CHIX

14:02:26

171

165.30

CHIX

14:02:26

354

165.30

CHIX

14:02:26

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:15

338

165.30

CHIX

14:10:15

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:15

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:15

41

165.30

XLON

14:10:15

59

165.30

XLON

14:10:16

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:16

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:17

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:18

100

165.30

XLON

14:10:21

1600

165.30

CHIX

14:10:23

200

165.30

CHIX

14:23:31

1000

165.40

CHIX

14:23:31

800

165.40

CHIX

14:26:57

270

165.30

CHIX

14:26:57

1530

165.30

CHIX

14:33:30

1800

165.40

CHIX

14:40:04

1138

165.20

CHIX

14:40:04

662

165.20

CHIX

14:42:16

1071

165.10

CHIX

14:42:16

729

165.10

CHIX

14:49:54

1104

164.90

CHIX

14:50:24

696

164.90

CHIX

14:59:09

1

165.00

CHIX

15:15:06

14

165.00

CHIX

15:24:20

13

165.00

CHIX

15:26:42

1800

165.00

CHIX

15:55:56

279

166.10

CHIX

15:55:56

300

166.10

CHIX

15:55:56

771

166.10

CHIX

16:05:32

500

166.20

CHIX

16:05:32

149

166.20

Aquis

16:05:32

351

166.20

XLON

16:05:32

1300

166.20

CHIX

16:05:33

351

166.20

XLON

16:05:33

116

166.20

Aquis

16:05:47

154

166.30

CHIX

16:07:21

1646

166.30

CHIX

16:15:09

1201

167.10

CHIX

16:15:13

1

167.10

CHIX

16:16:21

500

167.10

CHIX

16:16:21

98

167.10

CHIX

16:18:26

1800

167.50

CHIX

16:21:47

1800

167.20

CHIX

16:22:45

1800

167.10

CHIX


© 2024 PR Newswire
